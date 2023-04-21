Supreme Court Blocks Abortion Drug Decisions From Going Into Effect

The abortion drug mifepristone will remain widely available after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked two lower court decisions from going into effect on Friday.

In a 7-2 vote, the court stayed the decision by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit that limited access to mifepristone while the entire appeals court considered the case. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented from Friday’s decision.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court’s decision came after U.S. District Judge Matthew Kaczmaryk’s April 7 decision in Texas voided the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone to be used as an abortion treatment in 2000, effectively withdrawing it from the market. Prior to being nominated by President Donald Trump to the federal bench, Kaczmaryk served as counsel for an anti-abortion organization.

A panel of three judges on the 5th Circuit ― two Trump nominees and a George W. Bush pick ― scaled back Kaczmaryk’s sweeping decision while still threatening the distribution of mifepristone. The two Trump-nominated judges who wrote the majority opinion for the court let the 2000 FDA approval of the drug stand but overrode all FDA approvals for the drug after 2016, including for the generic version of the drug, and the FDA’s approval of telemedicine visits for prescribing the drug and for shipment of the drug by mail on Jan. 3.

Danco Laboratories, the company that manufactures mifepristone, and the U.S. government appealed to the Supreme Court to rule on the appeals court decision. Justice Samuel Alito put a hold on the decision on April 14 so that the justices could consider the case.