Progressive Women Of Faith Decry Restrictive Abortion Bills As Immoral

Although conservative religious voices have long dominated the national conversation on abortion, progressive clergy have been part of the movement to advance reproductive rights since before Roe v. Wade legalized abortion in 1973.

Over the past few weeks, progressive faith leaders have been speaking out against a slate of bills that dramatically curtail women’s access to safe, legal abortions.

On Tuesday, Alabama’s Republican-controlled Senate passed a controversial bill that makes performing abortions at any stage of pregnancy a felony offense. The legislation would essentially create a near-total ban on the procedure, except in cases where the life of the pregnant person is at risk.

The Senate rejected an amendment that would have allowed abortions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest. All 25 of the state senators who voted in favor of the bill were white men.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) discusses a bill that would virtually outlaw abortion in the state while visiting a car factory at Montgomery on May 15, 2019. Ivey, who has described herself as opposing abortion, said she has not yet reviewed the legislation or made a decision on whether to sign it.

If Gov. Kay Ivey (R) signs the bill, it would go into effect within six months and become the country’s strictest abortion ban.

Earlier this year, Ohio, Kentucky, Georgia and Mississippi passed laws banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy ― long before many women realize they are pregnant.

Members of the Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice, an interfaith group that advocates for abortion rights and is based in Washington, D.C., said that Alabama’s “uncommonly harsh” bill was an affront to their religious convictions.

“These laws are designed and supported by elected officials who speak of their conservative Christianity as though it were the only authentic religious point of view. It isn’t,” the coalition said in a statement.

“We are Christians, Jews, people of other faiths and of no faith, and we demand accountability from our elected officials in protecting religious liberty, which requires ensuring that no one set of religious beliefs is ever imposed on us all. That’s our right as Americans.”

On Twitter, progressive women of faith chimed in.

I serve on the @PPFA National Clergy Advocacy Board. I believe my faith calls me to advocate for healthcare and access to abortion. Denying access is barbaric, inhumane, and devalues family values. https://t.co/3TewrHr3ND — Reverend Jes Kast (@RevJesKast) May 15, 2019

Good morning to every woman in America who has to exist with the presence of vile white men who make decisions about our bodies behind closed doors without our consent.



Good morning only to you. — Kaitlin Curtice (@KaitlinCurtice) May 15, 2019

“It is really a form of slavery to force women to have children that they cannot afford and then to say that they have to raise them.”



-Margaret Atwood — Diana Butler Bass (@dianabutlerbass) May 15, 2019

This is not about saving babies. This is about controlling women. Controlling our health care, our relationships, our sexual practices, our earning power, our autonomy. It's about making us dependent on men as women historically have been. We are not going back there. — Stacey Midge (@revstacey) May 15, 2019

Here’s why I call it #ReproductiveSlavery: A man can rape a woman or a girl and legally force her to give birth and then in many cases sue for joint custody or visitation and insert himself into her life for the next 18 years. Abusive partners will do this. — Not That Kind of Mad (@WilGafney) May 15, 2019

I remain a pro-abortion cleric. Yes - it is a thing. That is a preacher of the Most High God who is “for” women’s access to safe abortion services at will AND as required for reasons of health. — Eboni MarshallTurman (@ebonithoughts) May 15, 2019

Lila, you can believe what you want & you have every right to hold those beliefs but be honest - you do not believe that a woman has agency over her own body. No one is pro-abortion, it’s a painful and traumatic decision for many - this is about being pro-choice. https://t.co/vyNCeAVUXr — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) May 15, 2019

When you deny women healthcare options, there is trauma. Period. And I hear about it. Those politicians don't. Because they don't care about women, their families, and their trauma. But trust me, as one who sits at the bedside and holds hands--these laws are evil. — Megan Castellan (@revlucymeg) May 15, 2019

Your periodic reminder that religious women seek abortions, too. And that denying them that right can be a denial of their religious freedoms — because the decision to terminate can actually be *endorsed* by clergy. https://t.co/TdSXfnTcFj — Avital Chizhik Goldschmidt (@avitalrachel) May 15, 2019

At some point you have to ask yourself why Republicans are obsessed with this issue, but not prison reform or humane and moral immigration laws or ending family separation at the border or supporting vulnerable women and children. https://t.co/aCQAJcCAWY — D. L. Mayfield (@d_l_mayfield) May 15, 2019

When you realize Alabama lawmakers don't care about women or the safety/agency of their bodies: https://t.co/7OoQUvUaH2https://t.co/9uXjqv6si5 pic.twitter.com/5pJ4JlMrb8 — NCJW (@NCJW) May 15, 2019

And yes, this Evangelical imposition onto national secular law is a violation of Jews' (and Muslims', and etc) right to practice our faiths.

My tradition, in any case, even requires abortion in some cases. Thread on that: https://t.co/E3yngI7SlU — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) May 15, 2019

My thoughts on the abortion bills: men truly hate women. The misogyny is breathtaking. — Rozella Haydée White (@rozellahw) May 15, 2019

White men who believe you can know your pregnant minutes after sex and that ectopic pregnancies can be moved to the uterus are deciding women’s access to health care. My God. — Melissa Florer-Bixler (@MelissaFloBix) May 15, 2019

I really need the US government and evangelical “Christians” to stop sticking things where they don’t belong.



Like their laws and doctrines in or on the reproductive organs of anyone. — Tuhina Verma Rasche (@tvrasche) May 9, 2019