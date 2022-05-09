Reproductive Justice Groups Plan May 14 Rallies Nationwide To Support Abortion

As the Supreme Court is expected to overturn abortion protections next month, reproductive justice groups are calling for people to take to the streets to show their support for abortion access for all.

Planned Parenthood, the Women’s March, UltraViolet and MoveOn are organizing “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies on May 14th in dozens of cities, from New York and Chicago to Los Angeles and Austin.

Advertisement

“Our country is facing an abortion access crisis,” the Planned Parenthood Action Fund website says. “Politicians have no business in our personal medical decisions — they should not control our bodies or our lives.”

It’s time for us to show up in force for Roe v. Wade. That’s why we’re marching all across the country for abortion rights next week.



Join us on Saturday, 5/14. Find an event near you here:https://t.co/4jMWM3qXwV — Women's March (@womensmarch) May 9, 2022

Last Monday, Politico reported on a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion showing the conservative-majority court poised to overturn the landmark, decades-long abortion protections of Roe v. Wade.

Within hours, people flooded the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. in protest. The next day, people poured into the streets in cities across the country. Some held signs saying, “my body, my choice.” Others chanted, “Abortion rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!”

Republicans have long sought to restrict abortion across the country. Currently, 26 states are likely or almost certain to ban abortion in the case of a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe.

Advertisement

Abortion remains legal in all 50 states for now.