Sen. Susan Collins Gives Brett Kavanaugh A Pass For Opposing Abortion Rights Ruling

June Medical Services v. Russo concerned a Louisiana law that required doctors who provide abortions to have admitting privileges at local hospitals. The court struck down a virtually identical Texas law in 2016.

In the majority opinion, Justice Stephen G. Breyer wrote that the law “would drastically reduce the number and geographic distribution of abortion providers, making it impossible for many women to obtain a safe, legal abortion.”

Although Kavanaugh avoided weighing in on the merits of abortion rights or prior decisions in his dissent, he voted with the minority to let the law stand, saying more facts were needed to assess its effect on abortion access.

In her statement, Collins sought to draw a distinction between the Louisiana law and abortion rights precedents, noting Kavanaugh “gave no indication in his dissenting opinion that he supports overturning Roe.”