QVC These cute and stylish above ground pools aren't an eyesore.

You might be reconsidering your annual family trip to the beach or canceling your pool membership for a summer of social distancing. If that’s the case, your summer getaway may just be to the outdoor space at you home.

You may have recently invested in some patio furniture and decor to spruce up your now coveted green space — especially if you moved your home office outside for the season. If you’re still looking to make a splash this summer, investing in an above-ground pool might be your answer. But these aren’t the blow-up pools of your childhood.

Long gone are the days of tacky inflatable pools that are more of an eyesore in your backyard than a blissful escape. There’s a new wave of trendy, aesthetically pleasing inflatable pools for adults, kids and, yep, even your dog.

Many of these cool pool brands are made specifically for small spaces, so you can use them on a tiny porch or in a narrow backyard.

But don’t sweat it if you’re eager to get your hands and an above-ground pool that doubles as eye candy.

There are plenty of other pretty pools out there for under $150. We found this blue inflatable pool with more than 1,000 reviews for just $25 on Amazon. (And we even spotted an adorable puppy pool for $50 on Chewy.)

Keep in mind that many of these pools are selling out fast, but most restocks are expected before the end of summer.

Below, we’ve rounded up affordable above-ground pools that are perfect for small spaces.