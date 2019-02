Twitter wags can’t get enough of this old statue of a shirtless Abraham Lincoln:

Reminder that the Los Angeles federal courthouse has a statue of Abraham Lincoln where he's a shirtless young stud suggestively tugging at his waistband like a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model: pic.twitter.com/32bjqEERYi — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) February 20, 2019

Screenwriter Zack Stentz shared the image of the 8-foot sculpture, which has stood at the Los Angeles Federal Building since 1939, online Wednesday.

He likened the “shirtless young stud suggestively tugging at his waistband” to a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

It promptly sent the social media platform into overdrive as people rechristened the artwork “Honest Babe” and “Babe-raham Lincoln,” among other names:

The Separation of Shirt and State — Ry Guy (@ArKayEffe) February 20, 2019

I contend he looks that much better because he’s holding a book. #honestbAbe https://t.co/qbOkiDGxv8 — Nicole D. Valentine (@nicoleva) February 21, 2019

I'm not going to stop thinking about that Calvin Klein underwear model statue of Abraham Lincoln in the LA Courthouse for at least a week. — Muirin (@Muirin007) February 21, 2019

Emancipate them abs. — Molly Rene (@mollyrenewriter) February 20, 2019

The Gettysburg Undress — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) February 20, 2019

well he did help pass the Thirsteenth Amendment — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) February 21, 2019

This is...unexpected. — Jeffrey Kluger (@jeffreykluger) February 21, 2019

I had no idea that’s who it’s supposed to be. I thought it was Luke Perry this whole time — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) February 21, 2019

More like Babe-raham Lincoln. — Robert Little (@inlanddefense) February 20, 2019

(I'm sorry, I have Dad joke syndrome and it's very serious) https://t.co/NPmuHmHEFE — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) February 20, 2019

When's he gonna get a contract with Calvin Klein? https://t.co/F5j4CJVznu — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) February 20, 2019

There's probably fanfiction about that shirtless Lincoln statue. — Pepijn (@PKtje) February 20, 2019

Honest Abs — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) February 20, 2019

"Let's get you emancipated out of those shorts" — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 20, 2019