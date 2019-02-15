Oscars Will Now Air All The Show's Categories Live, Reversing Decision

The Academy Awards will be airing all of the categories presented at its Feb. 24 Oscars show live after it faced sharp criticism for a decision to present some awards during commercial breaks.

“The Academy has heard the feedback from its membership regarding the Oscar presentation of four awards,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement Friday, noting that all awards “will be presented without edits, in our traditional format.”

Academy officials had announced Monday that four award categories ― cinematography, makeup and hairstyling, film editing and live-action short ― would be presented during the show’s commercial breaks. Critics were swift to denounce the decision as discrediting the work of people behind the camera and giving less due to underrepresented voices, especially in the female-dominated category of makeup and hairstyling.

“They’re squeezing the one thing that you watch the show for,” director Steven Soderbergh told HuffPost earlier this week, “which is to see somebody’s fucking dream come true.”

Reposting, revised: I would not presume to suggest what categories should occur during commercials on Oscars night, but, please: Cinematography & Editing are at the very heart of our craft. They are not inherited from a theatrical or literary tradition: they are cinema itself. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 13, 2019

By Wednesday, a long list of Hollywood stars ― including directors Alfonso Cuaron and Spike Lee, and actors Bradley Cooper and Glenn Close ― had signed an open letter asking the academy to reverse its decision not to air certain categories, according to The Hollywood Reporter.