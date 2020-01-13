2020 Oscar Nominations: The Complete List

All the “Joker” debating, “Marriage Story” meme-ing, “Little Women” snubbing and “The Irishman” line-counting have led to this: The 2020 Oscar nominations.

The controversial supervillain origin story that raked in over $1 billion at the box office led the nominees across 24 categories highlighting the year’s best in film with a whopping 11 nods, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Director for Todd Phillips.

Martin Scorsese’s costly gangster saga “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Sam Mendes single-take World War I drama “1917” trailed not far behind with 10 nominations apiece.

“Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Ford v Ferrari” and “Parasite,” which made history as the first Korean Best Picture nominee, will compete alongside those films for the coveted Best Picture award.

The nominees were unveiled early Monday in Los Angeles by “Insecure” creator Issa Rae and actor John Cho ahead of the 92nd annual ceremony in February.

While there’s always room for unexpected moments at the ceremony in a post-“La La Land” and “Moonlight” world, this year’s acting races seem destined to mirror previous awards shows. Renée Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix are sure things in the Best Actor and Best Actress races for “Judy” and “Joker,” respectively, while Brad Pitt seems a lock for Best Supporting Actor and Laura Dern for Best Supporting Actress ― her biggest competition Jennifer Lopez was snubbed.

For the second consecutive year, the ceremony will forego a host, ABC announced last week, with the network teasing an evening that boasts “huge entertainment values, big musical numbers, comedy and star power” instead of a master of ceremonies. The host gig has become one of the most undesirable in Hollywood when last year’s original host, Kevin Hart, stepped down after outcry over his past homophobic remarks on social media.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be handed out live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Best Picture

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best Actress

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Best Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain & Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best Supporting Actress Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” Florence Pugh, “Little Women” “Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” Best Supporting Actor Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” Best Director Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Sam Mendes, “1917” Todd Phillips, ”Joker” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Best Original Screenplay “Knives Out” “Marriage Story” “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” “Parasite” Best Adapted Screenplay “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” “Little Women” “Two Popes” Best International Feature Film “Pain & Glory” (Spain) “Parasite” (South Korea) “Corpus Christi” (Poland) “Les Misérables” (France) “Honeyland” (North Macedonia) Best Production Design “1917” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” “Parasite” Best Film Editing “Ford v Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” “Parasite” Best Cinematography ”1917″ “The Irishman” “Joker” “The Lighthouse” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Best Visual Effects “Avengers: Endgame” “The Irishman” “The Lion King” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” “1917” Best Costume Design “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” “Little Women” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Best Makeup and Hairstyling “1917” “Bombshell” “Joker” “Judy” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” Best Sound Editing “Ford v Ferrari” “Joker” “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Beat Sound Mixing “1917” “Ad Astra” “Ford v Ferrari” “Joker” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Best Original Score “Joker” “Little Women” “Marriage Story” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Best Original Song “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (“Toy Story 4″) — Randy Newman ″(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin “I’m Standing With You” (“Breakthrough”) — Diane Warren “Into the Unknown” (“Frozen 2″) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez “Stand Up” (“Harriet”) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo Best Animated Feature “How To Train Your Dragon: A Hidden World” “Toy Story 4” “Klaus” “I Lost My Body” “Missing Link” Best Documentary Feature “American Factory” “The Cave” “The Edge of Democracy” “For Sama” “Honeyland” Best Live Action Short Film “Brotherhood” “Nefta Football Club” “The Neighbors’ Window” “Saria” “A Sister” Best Animated Short Film “Dcera” “Hair Love” “Kitbull” “Memorable” “Sister”

