Style & Beauty

The 1999 Oscars Red Carpet Saw So Many Memorable Style Moments

Our hearts will go on for the white suit Céline Dion wore to the Academy Awards ceremony.

The Oscars red carpet has been home to so many iconic fashion moments over the years.

The 1999 award show, held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, was no exception. Two of the most iconic Academy Awards outfits made their debut that year.

First, there was Gwyneth Paltrow’s baby pink spaghetti-strap gown by designer Ralph Lauren. The dress itself, made of a crisp taffeta, wasn’t extremely extravagant. It featured no beading or embellishments, but thanks to its full skirt, it still delivered on the drama.

When Paltrow accepted the Academy Award for Actress in a Leading Role wearing that dress, it became instantly iconic and continues to be one of the most memorable in Oscars history.

Then there was Céline Dion’s unique take on a classic. The singer arrived on the red carpet wearing a white suit by John Galliano, but her jacket was on backward. At the time, she definitely landed on some worst-dressed lists, but we just like to think the “My Heart Will Go On” songstress was way ahead of her time.

“When I wore that, everyone was wearing dresses, not pants,” Dion told People magazine in 2017. “I was the only one with pants in a backward suit from Galliano and if I would do this today it would work. It was avant-garde at the time. And it doesn’t matter, you just have to assume what you wear, you wear, and I did.”

Ahead of this year’s ceremony, which airs on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern, relive those two iconic style moments and more ― like Ellen DeGeneres’ and Anne Heche’s matching tiny sunglasses, Cate Blanchett’s sheer Galliano gown, and Goldie Hawn’s sparkling blue dress ― below.

Drew Barrymore and Ed Norton
Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE via Getty Images
Joan Rivers
SGranitz via Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow
Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE via Getty Images
Celine Dion
SGranitz via Getty Images
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon
Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE via Getty Images
Mariah Carey
Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE via Getty Images
Geena Davis
KMazur via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE via Getty Images
Rachel Griffiths
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Warren Beatty and Annette Bening
KMazur via Getty Images
Uma Thurman
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Meryl Streep
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Sophia Loren
SGranitz via Getty Images
Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin
Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE via Getty Images
Judi Dench
SGranitz via Getty Images
Kathy Bates
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Liv Tyler
SGranitz via Getty Images
Carole Bayer Sager
SGranitz via Getty Images
Andie MacDowell
SGranitz via Getty Images
Catherine Zeta-Jones
SGranitz via Getty Images
Lisa Kudrow
SGranitz via Getty Images
Helen Hunt
SGranitz via Getty Images
Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres
SGranitz via Getty Images
Goldie Hawn
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Anjelica Huston
SGranitz via Getty Images
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
SGranitz via Getty Images
Christina Ricci
KMazur via Getty Images
Cate Blanchett
Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
Renee Zellweger
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Billy Bob Thornton and Laura Dern
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
Roberto Benigni and Nicoletta Braschi
Frank Trapper via Getty Images
Stars' First Oscars
FashionThe Oscarsacademy awards Gwyneth PaltrowCeline Dion