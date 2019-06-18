HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Looking to refresh your space without replacing all of your furniture? Getting an accent chair is an easy way to add character, color and texture to a room without spending a lot of money.

AllModern is having a Closeout Sale with up to 65% off rugs, beds, sofas and more, plus an additional 15% off select items at checkout. You’ll find mid-century modern chairs, woven rattan accents, and velvet upholstered seats in a wide variety of colors and materials for a fraction of their full price.

We found this gorgeous green velvet chair with gold legs that would look glamorous on display next to a bar cart. There’s also this dreamy woven chair perfect for any reading nook.

We’ve rounded up our 10 favorite accent chairs on sale at AllModern right now so you can accessorize your apartment on a budget. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

