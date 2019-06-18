Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
HuffPost Finds

All The Accent Chairs On Sale At AllModern Right Now

Save on mid-century modern, woven rattan and velvet upholstered chairs.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Looking to refresh your space without replacing all of your furniture? Getting an accent chair is an easy way to add character, color and texture to a room without spending a lot of money.

AllModern is having a Closeout Sale with up to 65% off rugs, beds, sofas and more, plus an additional 15% off select items at checkout. You’ll find mid-century modern chairs, woven rattan accents, and velvet upholstered seats in a wide variety of colors and materials for a fraction of their full price.

We found this gorgeous green velvet chair with gold legs that would look glamorous on display next to a bar cart. There’s also this dreamy woven chair perfect for any reading nook.

We’ve rounded up our 10 favorite accent chairs on sale at AllModern right now so you can accessorize your apartment on a budget. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

1
Sharon Butterfly Chair
All Modern
Originally $176, get it for 15% off at AllModern.
2
Helmuth Slipper Chair
All Modern
Originally $230, get it on sale for 61% off and an additional 15% off at AllModern.
3
Acapulco Papasan Chair
All Modern
Originally $415, get it on sale for 43% off and an additional 15% off at AllModern.
4
Valmy Lounge Chair
All Modern
Originally $300, get it on sale for 18% off and an additional 15% off at AllModern.
5
Zoe Side Chair
All Modern
Originally $349, get it on sale for 60% off and an additional 15% off at AllModern.
6
Lininger Slipper Chair
All Modern
Originally $145, get it on sale for 32% off and an additional 15% off at AllModern.
7
Kaelyn Armchair
All Modern
Originally $356, get it on sale for 60% off and an additional 15% off at AllModern.
8
Desantiago Lounge Chair
Originally $525, get it on sale for 47% off and an additional 15% off at AllModern.
9
Side Chair
All Modern
Originally $179, get it on sale for 35% off and an additional 15% off at AllModern.
10
Janes Armchair
All Modern
Originally $230, get it on sale for 10% off and an additional 15% off at AllModern.

Looking for the best deal before you buy? Take a look at HuffPost Coupons where we have hundreds of promo codes from brands you trust.

