'He Invited Us': Accused Capitol Rioters Blame Trump In Novel Legal Defense

IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on a charge of “incitement of insurrection” stemming from his Jan. 6 speech. He faces an impeachment trial next week in the Senate.

Enough of his fellow Republicans in the Senate have signaled opposition to impeachment to indicate that the chamber almost certainly will fall short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict him. Democrats hope to use the trial to disqualify him from future public office.

Lori Ulrich, a defense lawyer in Pennsylvania, said that her client Riley June Williams was motivated by Trump’s remarks. Williams, 22, is accused of stealing a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the siege.

It is “regrettable that Ms. Williams took the president’s bait and went inside the Capitol,” Ulrich told a judge at a Jan. 21 court hearing as she argued against Williams being detained while her case proceeds. The judge released Williams to home confinement.

Some legal experts said the “blame Trump” defense could complicate matters for defendants if they eventually plead guilty in hopes of getting a lesser sentence. Town noted that federal judges require defendants who plead guilty to accept full responsibility for their conduct.

Scibetta acknowledged the limits of the effectiveness of blaming Trump.

“It would be reckless to put all your eggs in that basket,” Scibetta said.

But Scibetta said Trump’s speech helps explain how people got swept away in the riot.

“These were people acting in a way they have never acted before,” Scibetta said, “and it begs the question, ’Who lit the fuse?”

