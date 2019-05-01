Accused Molester Roy Moore Invokes Brett Kavanaugh As Reason To Run For Senate

Alabama Republican Roy Moore, who lost his 2017 Senate race after allegations of sexual misconduct with teen girls, cited Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh as his reason for “seriously considering” another run for Senate.

A fundraising message signed by Moore’s wife, Kayla, argues that Moore’s upset loss to Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) was due in part to falsehoods spread by Democrats. It cites a Washington Post article on Leigh Corfman, who alleged Moore inappropriately touched her when she was 14. Other women also spoke out during the campaign, accusing Moore of sexual misconduct when he was in his 30s and they were in their teens.

“It was no strange coincidence that only 10 months later these same false and scurrilous tactics would again be used in the midst of a very important Supreme Court nomination process of Brett Kavanaugh in 2018,” the conspiratorial-sounding fundraising message reads. “Judge Kavanaugh would survive to be appointed with that high court.”

Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault after President Donald Trump nominated him to the high court. Christine Blasey Ford came forward to say he held her down on a bed, covered her mouth and attempted to remove her clothing at a high school gathering. Two other women also accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Senate Republicans brushed the allegations aside and confirmed his Supreme Court nomination.

Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court justice, has been raising money for legal expenses, including his defense in Corfman’s lawsuit alleging he defamed her by denying her sexual abuse accusation.