Acer Aspire 3 laptop

A laptop is the most important (and often most expensive) school supply, so it’s important to get something reliable that offers all the features you need. Acer’s 15.6-inch Aspire 3 laptop is a solid option with good reviews and an affordable price that’s even lower at Target right now, with a 30% discount that puts the final cost at $299.99.

It has a thin, portable design that can be easily tucked into a backpack, and the Intel Core i3 processor offers “speed and intelligence” that can support productivity, gaming and creating. Reviewer Mark5327 noted that this laptop is “really fast and does great for day-to-day task[s],” and has a long battery life (although it’s worth noting that some other reviewers found the battery life to be lacking). According to the product specs, the maximum battery charge life is 9.5 hours.

The 15.6-inch, full HD screen has a narrow bezel that makes the most out of this slim laptop. Plus, Acer computers are equipped with a Bluelight shield app to help with eye strain during long work or sturdy sessions (or Netflix marathons). Reviewer Jim said that this laptop has “terrific graphics” and “works exceptionally fast.”

The Acer Aspire 3 is equipped with three USB ports and an HDMI 2.0 port, so it’s easy to plug in your laptop for a presentation or connect to an external display when you need a larger screen.

Tech specs aside, the 5-star reviews (and overall 4.4-star rating) highlight what a great deal this laptop is. Reviewer Stephanie wrote that while the trackpad could be better, “everything else is wonderful” and the Aspire 3 is “amazing for the price.” An anonymous reviewer said that it’s fast, lightweight and “worth every penny.”

Complaints about the machine’s performance were minimal, but a few reviewers noted that the speaker sound quality was noticeably weak.