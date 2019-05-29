NRA's Ad Agency Says It's Done With Gun Group

“The extortion was simple: resign or there will be destructive allegations made against me and the NRA,” LaPierre wrote in a letter to the board at the time. “Alarmed and disgusted, I refused the offer.”

The attempted ouster came after a damning report by The Trace that showed Ackerman McQueen was paid more than $40 million in 2017 alone. Then, earlier this month, leaked NRA documents revealed the group is drowning in legal fees. Ackerman is now being sued by the NRA for what it’s calling an attempted “coup,” and Ackerman is countersuing by claiming the gun group was looking for frivolous reasons to cancel its contract.

