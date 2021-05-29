DOJ Asks Judge To Toss ACLU Suit Against Trump Over Lafayette Square Violence

If the government’s defense is upheld, it would excuse accountability for any offense, lawyers argued. In such a case, U.S. authorities “could have used live ammunition to clear the park, and nobody would have a claim against that as an assault on their constitutional rights,” said Scott Michelman, legal director for the ACLU in the District of Columbia, according to the Post.

ACLU attorney Randy Mastro argued that protesters were targeted by the Trump administration because of “their viewpoint, their message, their speech.” Trump, who shared a reference on Twitter calling the peaceful demonstrators “terrorists,” tweeted the day after the square was cleared: “Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination.”

The “conduct here was so flagrantly unlawful and so obviously unconstitutional that it requires a remedy,” Mastro said. “We are here today, your honor, to do everything we can to see that nothing like this ever happens again in our country.”