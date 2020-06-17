ACLU Drags John Bolton's Record After He Retweets Support Of His Book Release

If politics does indeed make strange bedfellows, then the sleeping arrangements between John Bolton and the American Civil Liberties Union are truly bizarre.

After the Trump administration sued the former national security adviser on Tuesday to stop the publication of a book the White House says contains classified information, the ACLU released a tweet supporting Bolton’s right to release it.

50 years ago, SCOTUS rejected the Nixon administration's attempt to block the publication of the Pentagon Papers, establishing that government censorship is unconstitutional.



Any Trump administration efforts to stop John Bolton’s book from being published are doomed to fail. https://t.co/QOiiPcOHg0 — ACLU (@ACLU) June 15, 2020

Bolton was apparently happy to get the support and retweeted their tweet.

Please see the @ACLU statement on my upcoming book release. https://t.co/QNiG40vmQ6 — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) June 16, 2020

But the ACLU didn’t want its support of Bolton’s right to release his book to be seen as support for Bolton himself.

The group quickly dragged his “atrocious human rights record” with these telling tweets.

Now that we have your attention @AmbJohnBolton, please also see the ACLU statement on your atrocious human rights record. https://t.co/GWZNZCj9Lz — ACLU (@ACLU) June 16, 2020

As National Security Advisor, @AmbJohnBolton threatened the ICC over its investigations into the United States’ war crimes in Afghanistan, and celebrated when survivors were denied the opportunity to hold their torturers accountable.



We didn’t forget.https://t.co/w4i0SJnjNz — ACLU (@ACLU) June 16, 2020

The group has previously put principle and precedent over ideology in the past, even defending the Ku Klux Klan’s right to free speech in 2012.

Still, many Twitter users know a burn when they see one and set their GIFs to stun.