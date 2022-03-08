Dolly Parton Opens County Music Awards With Tribute To Ukraine

Dolly Parton dedicated the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards to the people of Ukraine. John Locher via Associated Press

Singing legend Dolly Parton opened the Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday night with a tribute to Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia’s invasion.

“I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine,” Parton said as she kicked off the awards ceremony at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. “Let’s dedicate this whole show to them and pray for peace around this crazy world.”

Country rockers Old Dominion thanked Parton for her tribute when they collected their award for Vocal Group of the Year.

“So many people here have fought for their dreams,” said guitarist Brad Tursi. “But there are people fighting for their lives right now.”

The rest of the show was focused on music and included 22 performances. Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson also honored Parton with a stunning version of “I Will Always Love You”:

Morgan Wallen won Album of the Year for “Dangerous: The Double Album” one year after he was cut from ACM ballots for using a racial slur. He said nothing about the incident, but dedicated the award to his son, saying it signified that “his daddy was a fighter.”

Single of the Year went to “If I Didn’t Love You,” by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood. Lainey Wilson won Song of the Year for “Things a Man Oughta Know.”

Although Miranda Lambert was named Entertainer of the Year, she missed the ceremony for the first time in 17 years because she was on tour in England.

“Oh my gosh, I cannot believe I’m not there to celebrate,” Lambert said on video. “I actually never thought it would happen.”

Carly Pierce won ACM Female Artist of the Year and Chris Stapleton nabbed the award for ACM Male Artist.

