The Best Acne Spot Treatments, According To Dermatologists

Experts tell us which gels, patches, drying lotions and creams to use for your specific skin and acne type.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Target-treat your acne with <a href="https://www.amazon.com/ZitSticka-Self-Dissolving-Microdart-Blemishes-Treatment/dp/B07SVF89W9?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=624e1b75e4b0d8266ab4eb94,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="micro-dart acne patches" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="624e1b75e4b0d8266ab4eb94" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/ZitSticka-Self-Dissolving-Microdart-Blemishes-Treatment/dp/B07SVF89W9?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=624e1b75e4b0d8266ab4eb94,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">micro-dart acne patches</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/CeraVe-Salicylic-Treatment-Glycolic-Breakouts/dp/B097WMCYYJ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=624e1b75e4b0d8266ab4eb94,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="gel with a pore-clearing acid blend" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="624e1b75e4b0d8266ab4eb94" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/CeraVe-Salicylic-Treatment-Glycolic-Breakouts/dp/B097WMCYYJ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=624e1b75e4b0d8266ab4eb94,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">gel with a pore-clearing acid blend</a>, a <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=acnespottreatments-TessaFlores-040722-624e1b75e4b0d8266ab4eb94&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fspa-sciences-claro-acne-treatment-light-therapy-system-with-red-38-blue-led-treatment-heads%2F-%2FA-76578464%3Fref%3Dtgt_adv_XS000000%26AFID%3Dgoogle_pla_df_free_online%26CPNG%3DBeauty%26adgroup%3D37-14" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="light therapy device" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="624e1b75e4b0d8266ab4eb94" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=acnespottreatments-TessaFlores-040722-624e1b75e4b0d8266ab4eb94&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fspa-sciences-claro-acne-treatment-light-therapy-system-with-red-38-blue-led-treatment-heads%2F-%2FA-76578464%3Fref%3Dtgt_adv_XS000000%26AFID%3Dgoogle_pla_df_free_online%26CPNG%3DBeauty%26adgroup%3D37-14" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">light therapy device</a> and a <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=acnespottreatments-TessaFlores-040722-624e1b75e4b0d8266ab4eb94&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fglass-bottle-drying-lotion-xlsImpprod6500224%3Fsku%3D2209808%26cmpid%3DPS_Non%21google%21Product_Listing_Ads%26cagpspn%3Dpla%26CATCI%3Dpla-1459697578988%26CAAGID%3D120986864117%26CAWELAID%3D330000200000057377%26CATARGETID%3D330000200002832117%26CADevice%3Dc%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw9LSSBhBsEiwAKtf0n--SX7x_EuUxhy5puHRlwz-T4StnUQpXr72QUfLz3xryZJZR1V-WAxoCD1YQAvD_BwE" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cult-favorite drying lotion" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="624e1b75e4b0d8266ab4eb94" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=acnespottreatments-TessaFlores-040722-624e1b75e4b0d8266ab4eb94&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fglass-bottle-drying-lotion-xlsImpprod6500224%3Fsku%3D2209808%26cmpid%3DPS_Non%21google%21Product_Listing_Ads%26cagpspn%3Dpla%26CATCI%3Dpla-1459697578988%26CAAGID%3D120986864117%26CAWELAID%3D330000200000057377%26CATARGETID%3D330000200002832117%26CADevice%3Dc%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw9LSSBhBsEiwAKtf0n--SX7x_EuUxhy5puHRlwz-T4StnUQpXr72QUfLz3xryZJZR1V-WAxoCD1YQAvD_BwE" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">cult-favorite drying lotion</a> that draws out impurities.
We’ve all been plagued at least once in our lives with a pesky whitehead that crops up right in the center of our forehead, or an angry red pustule that just won’t go away. Turns out, having an arsenal of targeted acne treatments can not only help clear up dreaded pimples faster, but may even prevent more from developing.

Dr. Snehal Amin, a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of MDCS Dermatology in New York, told HuffPost that although spot treatments might not be the most effective for severe cases of cystic acne or acne that covers entire portions of the face, they can be ideal for mild occasional breakouts.

“You can target the problem areas while avoiding generalized redness and irritation that is sometimes a byproduct of full face treatments,” Amin said. “They also get higher concentrations of active ingredients into spots where they are needed the most.”

Dr. Brendan Camp, another board-certified dermatologist at MDCS, said that in instances in which skin is generally more acne-prone, spot treatments can still be used alongside a treatment intended for use on the entire face, such as salicylic acid toning solutions or creams.

“Someone may use a spot treatment for acne in the morning and a different medication at night to treat the whole face,” Camp suggested.

Camp said that not all acne is the same and, in turn, effective treatments also vary. Specific active ingredients and methods of delivery can be more effective at treating one type of acne over another, or be more compatible with an individual skin type.

For example, “Salicylic acid is helpful for addressing whiteheads and blackheads, [whereas] benzoyl peroxide is helpful for pustules and red papules, however, overzealous use can lead to irritant contact dermatitis,” he said.

To learn more about the acne spot treatments that Camp and Amin recommend, plus which options are best for your acne and skin type, keep reading to the list below. There are lightweight gels, cream formulas that are good for sensitive skin, protective hydrocolloid patches for inflamed zits and even a light therapy device that fights bacteria within the skin.

1
Amazon
A benzoyl peroxide cream that’s suitable for dry and sensitive skin
Both Camp and Amin recommend La Roche-Posay's Effaclar Duo treatment, which has a 5.5% concentration of benzoyl peroxide in a cream formulation that's suitable for dry and sensitive skin types. "The benzoyl peroxide in this treatment is micronized, [which] facilitates penetration," Camp said, noting that benzoyl peroxide is anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and comedolytic, meaning it helps to treat clogged pores.
Get it from Amazon for $20.99.
2
Amazon
A non-drying and self-dissolving micro dart pimple patch
Amin said that acne patches have a triple mechanism of action when it comes to treating pimples: "[They] mechanically absorb oil and dirt, the occlusion of the patches delivers more localized penetration of the active ingredients, and they also prevent you from picking at lesions."

He recommended the ZitSticka Killa Kit because of the acne sticker's ability to not only help address already developed superficial zits, but also access up-and-coming ones.
"[These patches] feature salicylic acid and enhance product penetration through a micro dart system. The product is less drying than most because it includes hyaluronic acid," Amin said. They also contain niacinamide, which can help reduce redness and soothe inflammation.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
3
Ulta
A cult-favorite drying lotion that draws out impurities from superficial pimples
"This popular acne treatment contains both sulfur and salicylic acid to treat acne synergistically," Camp said of the Mario Badescu drying lotion. The sulfur in this formula works by drawing impurities from the blemish, while the salicylic acid eliminates redness and zinc oxide absorbs excess oil to effectively dry out and reduce the appearance of the pimple overnight.
Get it from Ulta for $17.
4
Amazon
A topical retinoid gel that helps to control the formation of acne
"Differin (adapalene) Gel is a great place to start when developing an acne regimen that prevents and treats breakouts. It is a mild, well-tolerated product, which is similar to retinol and can be used full-face, as well as for a spot treatment," Amin told HuffPost.

Camp explained that adapalene, formerly available bya prescription only, is a retinoid and works by helping to regulate the process of cellular turnover in the skin, which ultimately helps to control the formation of whiteheads and blackheads.
Get it from Amazon for $14.62.
5
Amazon
A ceramide-rich gel containing a blend of acids to clear congested pores
"Gel spot treatments are lightweight, oil free, absorb easily and invisibly," Amin said. His top choice for a gel treatment is Cerave's 2% salicylic acid acne control gel, which is also formulated with essential ceramides that can help maintain and restore a compromised skin barrier. The blend of both alpha hydroxy acids and beta hydroxy acids work to smooth and soften skin while deep cleaning pores.

Salicylic acid works by co-mingling with the oils deep inside pores to flush them out, Camp said. It's an ingredient that can work best for eliminating whiteheads and blackheads.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
6
Kiehl's
A sulfur-rich spot treatment with redness-relieving properties
"Kiehl's Breakout Control targeted acne treatment is another sulfur-containing product that can be good for pimples. It also contains niacinamide, or vitamin B3, which is calming and may help to reduce redness," Camp said.

The 10% mineral sulfur in this gel formulation absorbs quickly without causing over-drying, while the niacinamide can also balance the skin's surface oil and brighten the complexion.
Get it from Kiehl's for $30.
7
Amazon
A translucent protective acne patch that can be worn during the day
Unlike the micro dart-containing acne stickers mentioned earlier, these hydrocolloid patches lie flat on a blemish and, according to Camp, work by "employing hydrocolloid to draw moisture and oil from superficial acne bumps and shrink them."

He added that these patches are a good choice to disguise a pimple because they are ultra-thin, translucent, come in varying sizes and can be worn under makeup, making them very difficult to see.
Get it from Amazon for $13.50.
8
Target
A red and blue LED light therapy device with antibacterial properties
This isn't necessarily a spot treatment, but it can really get the job done and we couldn't leave it off the list.

"Light therapy sticks use blue and red LED lights to treat acne. Blue light has antibacterial properties and red light may act as an anti-inflammatory," Camp told HuffPost.

This USB rechargeable light therapy system by Spa Sciences Claro comes with both a red and blue light treatment head and is one of the more affordable light therapy systems on the market. It's suitable for sensitive skin, can possibly reduce the appearance of both acne and acne scars and improves skin clarity while also preventing the formation of new pimples. It also has a built-in timer so you know just how long to use it for.
Get it from Target for $38.97.
