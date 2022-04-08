We’ve all been plagued at least once in our lives with a pesky whitehead that crops up right in the center of our forehead, or an angry red pustule that just won’t go away. Turns out, having an arsenal of targeted acne treatments can not only help clear up dreaded pimples faster, but may even prevent more from developing.

Dr. Snehal Amin, a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of MDCS Dermatology in New York, told HuffPost that although spot treatments might not be the most effective for severe cases of cystic acne or acne that covers entire portions of the face, they can be ideal for mild occasional breakouts.

“You can target the problem areas while avoiding generalized redness and irritation that is sometimes a byproduct of full face treatments,” Amin said. “They also get higher concentrations of active ingredients into spots where they are needed the most.”

Dr. Brendan Camp, another board-certified dermatologist at MDCS, said that in instances in which skin is generally more acne-prone, spot treatments can still be used alongside a treatment intended for use on the entire face, such as salicylic acid toning solutions or creams.

“Someone may use a spot treatment for acne in the morning and a different medication at night to treat the whole face,” Camp suggested.

Camp said that not all acne is the same and, in turn, effective treatments also vary. Specific active ingredients and methods of delivery can be more effective at treating one type of acne over another, or be more compatible with an individual skin type.

For example, “Salicylic acid is helpful for addressing whiteheads and blackheads, [whereas] benzoyl peroxide is helpful for pustules and red papules, however, overzealous use can lead to irritant contact dermatitis,” he said.

To learn more about the acne spot treatments that Camp and Amin recommend, plus which options are best for your acne and skin type, keep reading to the list below. There are lightweight gels, cream formulas that are good for sensitive skin, protective hydrocolloid patches for inflamed zits and even a light therapy device that fights bacteria within the skin.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.