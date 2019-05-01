A Not-So-Fond Look Back At Action Park, America's Scariest Amusement Park

New Jersey’s now-defunct Action Park was so well-known for its injuries and deaths that it was often dubbed “traction park” and “class action park” during its 1978-1996 operation.

And despite being closed for more than 20 years, it remains an object of enough fascination that videos routinely pop up trying to explain just how insane it was that a place like this even existed.

That latest entry is a new video from RealLifeLore, which notes the poorly designed rides were allegedly operated by children ― and due to lax liquor enforcement, in some cases they were said to be drunk children.

The park was so dangerous that a local emergency room would see between five and 10 people injured in the amusement park just about every weekend day, including patients with head injuries and broken bones, according to the video.