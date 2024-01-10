‘The Cleaning Lady’ Actor Adan Canto Dies At 42

Adan Canto, who was known for his roles on TV shows including “Designated Survivor” and “The Cleaning Lady,” has died. He was 42.
Canto died on Monday after battling appendiceal cancer, his publicist, Jennifer Allen, told CNN.
“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in ‘The Following’ more than a decade ago,” Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment said in a statement Tuesday. “Most recently, he lit up the screen in ‘The Cleaning Lady’ with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability.”
Canto most recently starred as Arman Morales in the first two seasons of the Fox TV drama “The Cleaning Lady.”
One of his biggest roles was as Aaron Shore, the White House chief of staff and then vice president in the thriller “Designated Survivor” from 2016 to 2019.
Canto launched his career by doing cameos in TV shows and appearing in local commercials before he landed his first major role in Fox’s 2013 drama series “The Following.”
The Mexican-American actor also notably appeared as the solar-powered superhero Sunspot in “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”
Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, and their two young children, Roman Alder and Eve Josephine.