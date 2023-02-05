What's Hot

Murphy Brown, Charles Kimbrough

Charles Kimbrough, Who Played Straight-Laced Anchor In 'Murphy Brown', Dies

The Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor starred as newsman Jim Dial in the hit TV sitcom. He died last month at the age of 86, his son said.
AP
Charles Kimbrough, right, poses with Candice Bergen, a fellow cast member of the "Murphy Brown" TV series, in 2008.
Charles Kimbrough, right, poses with Candice Bergen, a fellow cast member of the "Murphy Brown" TV series, in 2008.
Richard Drew via AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on “Murphy Brown,” died Jan. 11 in Culver City, California. He was 86.

Kimbrough played newsman Jim Dial across the 10 seasons of CBS hit sitcom “Murphy Brown” between 1988 and 1998, earning an Emmy nomination in 1990 for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. He reprised the role for three episodes in the 2018 reboot.

The New York Times first reported his death and his son confirmed it Sunday to The Associated Press.

(L-R) Actor Grant Shaud, creator Diane English, actors Candice Bergen Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Charles Kimbrough attend a "Murphy Brown" 25th anniversary event in New York in 2013.
(L-R) Actor Grant Shaud, creator Diane English, actors Candice Bergen Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Charles Kimbrough attend a "Murphy Brown" 25th anniversary event in New York in 2013.
Desiree Navarro via Getty Images

Kimbrough’s wife, actor Beth Howland who played diner server Vera on the 1970s and ’80s CBS sitcom “Alice,” died in 2016. They married in 2002, more than a decade after his 1991 divorce from his first wife, Mary Jane (Wilson) Kimbrough, who died in 2007.

The Times reports that Kimbrough is survived by a sister, Linda Kimbrough, a son, John Kimbrough, and a stepdaughter, Holly Howland.

Born May 23, 1936, Kimbrough spent years in the New York theater scene. He was nominated for a Tony in 1971 for his Broadway performance in the Steven Sondheim musical “Company.”

Kimbrough also lent his voice to a gargoyle named Victor in Disney’s animated film “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

