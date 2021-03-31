Actor Chet Hanks' Ex Is Granted Protective Order Amid Abuse Allegations

Actor Chet Hanks and his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker have taken legal action against one another following a violent altercation between the two at their Texas home in January.

A judge in Fort Bend County, in suburban Houston, granted Parker a temporary protective order against Hanks, son of Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, in January. Parker said in court filings that Hanks was physically and verbally abusive for months, the Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday.

The actor, whose legal name is Chester Hanks, was also barred from possessing a firearm. The couple had been dating since 2020 and living together in Sugar Land.

Hanks claimed he broke up with Parker after confronting her about stealing from him. According to documents obtained by People, Hanks filed a lawsuit against Parker in early March accusing her of theft and assault in connection with a violent incident on Jan. 8 at their home.

According to an affidavit filed in Parker’s application for a protective order, Hanks was violent and threatening toward her in a series of incidents starting in October.

In one such incident, Hanks said he would “blow [Parker’s] brains out” and “blow his brains out as well,” according to Parker’s affidavit.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Actor Chet Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, has been accused of abuse by an ex-girlfriend.

Parker claimed she told Hanks in January that she was leaving him, at which time he became agitated and verbally abusive. She said she returned to their home on Jan. 8 with a mover, her assistant and a handyman to collect her belongings. Hanks came toward her with a knife, prompting her to swing a pot at him before running out the door, according to her affidavit. Parker filed a police report; Hanks had left when authorities arrived.

In Hanks’ version of events, Parker showed up at the home on Jan. 8 with “three menacing large men,” one of whom was armed with a gun. He said Parker hit him in the face with a pot and attacked him with a knife, drawing blood.

On Wednesday, TMZ published footage that appears to be from the Jan. 8 incident. In it, Hanks is filming himself bleeding from the head after a scuffle that is not shown on camera. Before the clip went black, Parker, who was holding a pot in her left hand, appeared to swing at him with her right hand.

Hanks made headlines earlier this week after he launched a line of merchandise branded White Boy Summer. He’s been known to spark controversy with his outlandish and racially insensitive behavior, including in January last year, when he put on a Jamaican accent at the Golden Globes, and in 2015 when he defended his repeated use of a racial slur on social media.

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.