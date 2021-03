Phillip Faraone via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 17: Jessica Walter attends the premiere of Netflix's "Arrested Development" Season 5 at Netflix FYSee Theater on May 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Jessica Walter, the Emmy-winning actress best known for her role in “Arrested Development,” has died, Deadline reported. She was 80 years old.

Walter died in her sleep at her New York City home on Wednesday, according to Deadline.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.