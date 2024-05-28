Johnny Wactor's Family Describes Final Act Of Bravery Before He Was Shot

"General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor, 37, was shot and killed in Los Angeles on Saturday. Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

“General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor was killed over the weekend in what his family says was an act of heroism.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that police responded to a call around 3:25 a.m. on Saturday, following Wactor’s shift as a bartender in downtown Los Angeles.

“Johnny thought that he was being towed,” Wactor’s mother, Scarlett Wactor, told “Today.” “He said, ‘Hey man, you’re towing my car.’ And when the person looked up, they had on a mask. And Johnny stepped in front of the co-worker, and he was shot.”

According to police, witnesses said that three people were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter of Wactor’s car, and that they shot him “without provocation” as he approached the vehicle.

The police arrived at the scene to find Wactor, 37, with a gunshot wound. He died in the hospital.

“I use the word ‘hero,’” Scarlett told “Today.” “I’m thankful that that person [who he was with] is OK — and that when he died, he wasn’t alone.”

Likewise, in a Daily Mail exclusive, Wactor’s brother, Grant, said Wactor was shielding a female co-worker when he was shot in the chest that night.

“We’re Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself,” Grant told the outlet.

“My brother was probably the hardest working person I’ve ever met in my life. He was a great brother and son,” he said. “Anyone he touched, he made a great impact. He was as charismatic in real life as he was on camera. And he was always genuine, through and through.”

Wactor was best known for appearing in roughly 160 episodes of ABC’s “General Hospital” as Brando Corbin between 2020 and 2022.

“The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing,” the show said in a statement on Monday. “He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day.”

Wactor also appeared on numerous other shows, including “Army Wives,” “Westworld,” “Siberia” and “Criminal Minds.”

