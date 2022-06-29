Actor Kimberly Elise Sparks Outrage On Twitter For Celebrating End Of Roe V. Wade

“For Colored Girls” actor Kimberly Elise ignited the internet after she shared a message praising the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Tuesday, Elise took to Instagram to post an image of a sleeping baby along with the caption, “Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Hallelujah! #allglorybetoGod” next to a series of emojis, including babies and celebratory hands.

Advertisement

The actor’s comments came days after the court’s ruling ended the nearly 50-year-old legal precedent that protected abortion rights, giving states the green light to significantly limit access to reproductive health care.

Elise’s post showcased the scripture Psalm 139:13-14. “For you formed my inward parts; You knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are Your works; my soul knows it very well,” the scripture reads.

The actor turned off comments on her post. However, fans quickly headed to Twitter to call her out over her remarks.

Advertisement

One user pointed Elise’s role in the 2010 movie adaptation of the play “For Colored Girls,” which deals with the topic of abortion.

Kimberly Elise was literally in For Colored Girls.. need I remind her of the abortion plot point??? — Riyadh (@Riyadhtheactor) June 29, 2022

Unfollowed Kimberly Elise so fast when I saw that IG post. Millions of mothers and babies will be saved? How about no…Also not every person is a Christian. Just… pic.twitter.com/bSTg8lsrqD — Jade Young (@JadenJewel) June 28, 2022

Some fans poured out support for Elise, celebrating her right to have her own opinion.

Y’all be quick to cancel celebrities that doesn’t share the same OPINIONS as the masses. Kimberly Elise is entitled to feel how she feels about abortions. — 🧘🏾‍♀️ Kei 👸🏽 (@muni_short) June 29, 2022

Advertisement

Kimberly Elise has an opinion & view that’s unique to her…



Some people will agree & others will disagree, we don’t have the same views on anything.



But let’s not act like y’all ain’t gonna watch Diary of a mad black woman moment it comes on tv again. — J.C. (@Writer4LifeJC) June 29, 2022

So y'all just want to cancel Kimberly Elise for being Pro-Life?



I mean let her express her opinion. — NameIsRay (@_therayjohnson) June 29, 2022

Many celebrities have spoken out against the court’s decision, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Duchess Meghan Markle and actor and singer Selena Gomez.

Meanwhile, some figures have signaled their opposition to abortion.

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin recently said she disagreed with the Supreme Court ruling, but that she opposes all forms of abortion without “any exception.”

“It’s because I’m Catholic and that’s my faith,” Hostin said on Monday during the talk show. “This has always been a very difficult discussion for me. But what is not difficult for me is the fact that this is an activist Supreme Court and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith.”

Advertisement