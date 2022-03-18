Acclaimed Ukrainian Actor Oksana Shvets Killed In Russian Attack

Highly acclaimed Ukrainian actor Oksana Shvets was killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv, her theater troupe announced on Wednesday.

“Irreparable grief in the family of Young Theater,” the group wrote in a Facebook post, according to a translation. “Bright memory to the talented actress. There is no forgiveness for the enemy that has come to our land.”

Shvets had been a member of The Young Theater troupe since 1980, according to Variety. In addition to her stage work, she starred in assorted Ukrainian films, including “Tomorrow Will Be Tomorrow,” “The Secret of St. Patrick,” “The Return of Mukhtar” and the TV show “House With Lilies.”

She was the recipient of a Merited Artist of Ukraine award, one of the country’s highest honors for the performing arts.

The actress of the Young Theatre Oksana Shvets has been murdered in Kyiv during the war. pic.twitter.com/Rp3DcgSbge — KyivPost (@KyivPost) March 17, 2022

Between February 24th and March 15th, the United Nations recorded 1,900 civilian casualties in Ukraine, with 727 people killed, mostly by explosive weapons in populated areas. The UN said it expects the actual figures to be considerably higher.

A number of high-profile figures have died in the Russian invasion, including several athletes defending against the attackers and journalists covering the war. Another actor, Pasha Lee, was reported dead earlier this month.