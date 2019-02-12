Actors, Directors Slam Oscars For Pushing Some Awards To Commercial Breaks

Del Toro later deleted his initial thoughts and tweeted a statement from the academy that reads:

No one is being removed from either the in-theater or the ABC live broadcast. This year, in a voluntary rotation that will change each year, four awards will be given live in an uninterrupted progression ― as always. They will be slightly edited off-line in the trailer (such as the walk up from seat to stage) ― as has been done for years with the Tony broadcast ― and then placed live into the ongoing show. It should be seamless and most viewers won’t notice. A carefully considered and expressed announcement was sent yesterday. Each year, the “edited” awards will change categories and will AIR during the ceremony.

Many nominees within the affected categories told Vanity Fair earlier this month that the “idea of being exiled from the telecast” left them feeling “vexed,” “personally attacked” and “heartbroken.”

“Honestly, I would not come if I thought that while I was getting the prize they were selling Coca-Cola or whatever,” Christian Berger, the Oscar-nominated Austrian cinematographer of “The White Ribbon,” told the publication.

However, despite the widespread concern and those who have been vocal, the aforementioned report in Vanity Fair also notes that there are many members of the academy and within the filmmaking community who “are afraid to speak frankly on the subject, for fear that it might harm their chances of winning an award in the future.”

The publication says that “several Oscar-nominated and winning craftspeople who had initially agreed to being interviewed” about the changes the academy has been making to the Oscars telecast “abruptly backed out.”

In addition to the controversial timing of the presentation of some awards, the academy announced last week that the show would have no host for the first time in three decades.