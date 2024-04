17 Actors Who Admitted To Only Taking A Role For The Money

After living large off the success of "Parents Just Don't Understand," Will Smith found himself broke when his next album flopped. He also didn't pay his taxes, so the IRS took a lot of his expensive cars and such. His then-girlfriend encouraged him to network at "The Arsenio Hall Show," where he met Benny Medina, who pitched him the idea for "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

NBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

After an impromptu audition at producer Quincy Jones's party, a contract for Smith to star in the show was drawn up in the back of a limo that night.



Smith couldn't afford a lawyer to help draw up the contract on his own, so Jones had his assistant get one for him.