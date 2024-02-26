'She Was, Like, Begging To Be Killed Off': 27 Actors Who Went Right Up To Showrunners And Said 'Please Kill Me'

After the second film, Harrison Ford also felt his character, Han Solo, should be killed off. "I thought he ought to sacrifice himself for the other two characters [Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Organa]. I said, 'He’s got no mama, he’s got no papa, he’s got no future. He has no story responsibilities at this point so let’s allow him to commit self-sacrifice.’” He apparently told saga creator George Lucas this, who told him there was no future in dead Han Solo toys. When promoting the third film, Ford famously said, "Three is enough for me. I was glad to see that costume for the last time." He did reprise the role in The Force Awakens, but his character was finally killed.

Lucasfilm Ltd./courtesy Everett / Everett Collection