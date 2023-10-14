21 Actors Who Had Absolutely Zero Chemistry With Their Costars

Recently, Reddit user trpclshrk asked, “Who is a well known actor ... that you never see having chemistry with their co-stars?” and people had a lot of strong feelings. Here are 22 actor pairings where one or both of the actors involved just had absolutely zero chemistry with the other.
The Rock in "Jungle Cruise" with Emily Blunt...and also, actually, The Rock in basically everything
Frank Masi / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection
Lauren London with Jonah Hill in "You People"
Parrish Lewis / Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection
Mark Ruffalo with Scarlett Johansson in "Avengers: Age of Ultron"
Marvel
Keanu Reeves with Carrie-Anne Moss in "The Matrix"
Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection
Ansel Elgort with Rachel Zegler in "West Side Story"
Niko Tavernise / 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection
Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson with each other in "Marry Me"
Universal Pictures
Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan with each other in "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets"
STX Entertainment /Courtesy Everett Collection
Daniel Radcliffe and Bonnie Wright with each other in "Harry Potter"
Warner Bros.
Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in "Thor"
Zade Rosenthal/Paramount Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
And Natalie Portman and Hayden Christiansen with each other in "Star Wars"
Lucasfilm
Cate Blanchett with Brad Pitt in "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button"
Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection
Katherine Heigl with Alexis Bledel in "Jenny's Wedding"
Tiffany Laufer/IFC Films / courtesy Everett Collection
...and Katherine Heigl with James Marsden in "27 Dresses"
20th Century Fox
Anne Hathaway with Christian Bale and basically everyone else in "The Dark Knight"
Ron Phillips/Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection
Tom Cruise with Demi Moore in "A Few Good Men"
Columbia / courtesy Everett Collection
And Tom Cruise with Renée Zellweger in "Jerry Maguire"
Sony Pictures Releasing
One final Cruise example: Tom Cruise with Nicole Kidman in "Eyes Wide Shut"
Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection
Jodie Foster and Tom Skerritt with each other in "Contact"
Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection
Jennifer Lawrence with Josh Hutcherson in "The Hunger Games"
Lionsgate
Chris Evans and Ana de Armas with each other in "Ghosted"
Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection
Arnold Schwarzenegger with Sharon Stone in "Total Recall"
TriStar Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection
And finally, apparently Joaquin Phoenix with literally every costar.
Columbia Pictures / Courtesy: Everett Collection.