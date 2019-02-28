Actress Lisa Sheridan Of 'Invasion' And 'Halt And Catch Fire' Dead At 44

Paul Archuleta via Getty Images Actress Lisa Sheridan was experiencing dark moments the last few years, a friend said.

Veteran actress Lisa Sheridan has died at her home in New Orleans, according to reports. She was 44.

Sheridan’s manager, Mitch Clem, told Deadline on Wednesday that the cause of death was not known yet.

“Obviously, we were all blindsided with this devastating loss,” he said in a statement. “Lisa was deeply loved. We are heartbroken.”

Sheridan’s dozens of credits included a regular role in the 2005 ABC sci-fi series “Invasion” and, more recently, multiple guest spots on the CMT comedy “Still the King” in 2016 and the AMC series “Halt and Catch Fire” in 2014.

According to IMDb, her last acting job was in a 2018 horror movie called “Strange Nature.”

“Truly one of the most genuinely sweet and gentle people I’ve ever come across in my life,” “Baywatch” actress Donna D’Errico, a friend, wrote on Facebook. “She brought a sweetness and bright energy to any room she happened to walk into.”

Another friend, Michael Dunaway, called Sheridan an “immensely talented actor” who radiated bright energy. But he noted in his Instagram post that Sheridan had endured “dark moments” over the last few years.

While some social media reports speculated that Sheridan took her own life, Clem, her manager, told People: “The family has unequivocally confirmed that this is not a suicide. Any suggestion to the contrary is absolutely, 100% unfounded.”

HuffPost’s attempts to reach Clem by phone have been unsuccessful.