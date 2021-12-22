Shopping

Good-Looking Toilet Brushes That Will Spruce Up Your Bathroom

Minimalist toilet cleaners, ceramic holders and plastic-free brushes to upgrade your bathroom.

Staff Writer

Left to right:<a href="https://www.amazon.com/REDECKER-High-grade-Thermowood-Replaceable-Elegant/dp/B003ANK4SC?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=61c20d98e4b0bb04a62a586a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" a farmhouse toilet brush from Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61c20d98e4b0bb04a62a586a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/REDECKER-High-grade-Thermowood-Replaceable-Elegant/dp/B003ANK4SC?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=61c20d98e4b0bb04a62a586a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> a farmhouse toilet brush from Amazon</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=toiletbrushes-griffinwynne-122112-&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F8668-soft-touch-bath-collection%3Fsku%3D28987%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiAk4aOBhCTARIsAFWFP9EGrIPFzT1tsdVTIA5BQ9TcgDRq6SqB_BmF5k7PYlC2r90aK2RfTvIaAr5IEALw_wcB" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="soft-touch brush from Food52," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61c20d98e4b0bb04a62a586a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=toiletbrushes-griffinwynne-122112-&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F8668-soft-touch-bath-collection%3Fsku%3D28987%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiAk4aOBhCTARIsAFWFP9EGrIPFzT1tsdVTIA5BQ9TcgDRq6SqB_BmF5k7PYlC2r90aK2RfTvIaAr5IEALw_wcB" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">soft-touch brush from Food52,</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/INCHANT-Toilet-Cleaning-Bathroom-Detachable/dp/B076DKBFR8?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=61c20d98e4b0bb04a62a586a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="toilet brush from Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61c20d98e4b0bb04a62a586a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/INCHANT-Toilet-Cleaning-Bathroom-Detachable/dp/B076DKBFR8?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=61c20d98e4b0bb04a62a586a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">toilet brush from Amazon</a>.
Amazon
Left to right: a farmhouse toilet brush from Amazon, soft-touch brush from Food52, and a toilet brush from Amazon.

I recently moved into my first solo apartment, which led to an odyssey of searching for unique home furnishings. With no roommates or partners to appease, I’m going hog wild with retro-looking toaster ovens, vibrant stick-on wallpaper and tons of grandma-approved embroidered throw pillows to fulfill my maximalist dreams.

Yet, amidst the fun, I noticed how hard it is to decorate a bathroom — especially a super tiny one like my mine. Because the toilet is so close to the sink, there’s no room for cute bath mats or vine-y plants. And because the shower condensation gets on everything, my go-to styling move of “throw some macrame around it!” is out the window.

If you haven’t been on a bathroom decorating journey lately, let me say, it’s freaking hard to find cute toilet brushes. Most are either totally functional, with no notion of *style,* or are super minimalist and kind of cold. While some people may be able to conceal their toilet brushes, my tiny bathroom has no storage. The brush is front and center and, therefore, a prominent part of my bathroom decor.

So, to make the most of my small space, I’ve set out to find toilet brushes that actually look cute. When you only have room for the bare essentials, everything has to be both practical and pretty. And though the path was, as Taylor Swift says, treacherous, I did successfully find a bunch of super cute reusable toilet brushes. They’re things I’d happily put in my own bathroom and I’m happy to share them with you.

From cherry-shaped brushes to plastic-free bristles, we’ve rounded up a selection of good-looking toilet brushes you won’t even want to hide.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A tin water jug for a farmhouse chic look
Call it cottagecore, farmcore or just rustic, this metal jug holder will transform your bathroom into that dreamy cottage you were looking at on Airbnb. The brush comes with a removable head, so you can switch it out without compromising the aesthetic.

Get it from Amazon for $39.98.
2
Amazon
A plastic-free brush and holder for sustainability and style
Give your bathroom a natural edge with this wooden brush and holder. The exposed base lets the brush dry between uses and the Tampico fiber bristles will tackle all messes.

Get it from Amazon for $50.99.
3
Amazon
A cylinder holder with 20,000 positive reviews
This brush has over 20,000 positive reviews. It's made from shatter-free plastic, so it won't snap or crack on you, and the cylinder shape will tuck nicely under a toilet or near the sink. It comes in 14 colors, and will give your bathroom a little pop of style without overwhelming the space.

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
4
Amazon
A bottle-shaped brush that tucks behind your toilet
Is it a vase? Is it a vessel? Is it a toilet brush that you won't know is a toilet brush? This sleek brush is 16.25 inches high and its minimalist shape will elevate your bathroom. It comes in five colors.

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5
Food52
A soft-touch holder that will blend into any space
With all the tile and metal, it's a challenge to make a bathroom look warm and cozy. Enter the soft-touch brush. Its round edges and muted tones are instantly calming, and the brush lid means dirty brushes will be tucked away. This set comes in five colors.

Get it at Food52 for $100.
6
Amazon
A pebbled metal holder for some extra texture
The textured tin gives your bathroom a little flair without being too dominating. This brush comes with a high holder to lock in any smells or liquids.

Get it from Amazon for $22.02.
7
Amazon
A cherry brush for a kitschy touch
This brush will get your guests' attention, and that's exactly the point. The curved stem handle lets you clean hard-to-reach places without needing to stick your hands up in the toilet. It puts the fun in functional. This brush also comes as a green apple.

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
8
Amazon
An all-black brush that looks like a cold drink tumbler
If you're going for a black-on-black bathroom, look no further. This brush holder doesn't have any designs or textures and will sit in your bathroom without drawing much attention to itself.

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
9
Amazon
A rubber-bristled brush that's easy to sanitize
Neat freaks rejoice, this brush comes with a set of tweezers hidden in the handle so you can clean your bristles with ease. With thicker, rubber bristles, this brush cleans well and is easy to sanitize after. It comes in five colors.

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
10
Amazon
An angular blue brush that looks like a "vah-se," not a "vase"
This brush slides into a vase-shaped base, giving your bathroom more of a spa vibe. To send it over the edge, the top of the handle is hollowed out, so you can put a fake flower or sprig of eucalyptus in it.

Get it from Amazon for $16.19.
11
Amazon
A bamboo box for an organic pop
With a bamboo box and metal handle, this brush and holder set is giving mixed material realness. It's only 10 inches high, so it will fit under most tight spaces.

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
12
Amazon
A floral and gold brush fit for a queen
Give your bathroom a little "Secret Garden" moment with this ceramic floral holder and gold brush. The back of the holder is open (like ass-less chaps), letting your brush dry after use.

Get it from Amazon for $23.
13
Wayfair
A sleek ceramic dog holder for some stylized whimsy
This dog walks the line between campy and cute, but its slender shape makes it more stylized and less kookie. To add a little fun to your bathroom floor, this puppy will do the trick.

Get it from Wayfair for $37.99.
14
Amazon
A cat-shaped holder for cleaning and cuteness
For the cat people in the room, this ceramic holder is sleek and small. It's only 10 inches high, so it will nestle into any area, almost like a real cat.

Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
15
Amazon
A minimalist all-metal holder with a thin brush
A long, lean cleaning machine, this toilet brush is 17.7 inches high with a super-thin handle. It's anti-fingerprint and anti-rust, so it will look super sleek even after lots of use.

Get it from Amazon for $22.80.
16
Amazon
A square holder that can be mounted on the wall
If you're really trying to conserve floor space in your bathroom, this brush can be mounted on the wall. It's a flat brush with two sides of bristles, rather than a 360-degrees brush, so it can slide into all the nooks and crannies of your toilet. This brush comes in three colors.

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
17
Amazon
A succulent-shaped brush for a touch of green
Finally, a succulent you literally can't kill. This plant-inspired brush will give a little green to your bathroom. The extra-thick bristles are tough on stains and the long handle will help you reach the entire toilet. This brush is also available as a flower in pot.

Get it from Amazon for $20.99.
Wool Coats For Men
shoppingHome DecorCleaningbathrooms