27 Kitchen Items That'll Make You Actually Want To Eat Your Leftovers

Leftover pizza four nights in a row? Don't mind if I do!
By Adrianna Licitra, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Does anyone else here shudder a little bit at the thought of eating leftovers? We get it. Certain foods just never taste as good as they did the first day, and sometimes leftovers are just plain boring. But hey, we’re here to help.

We’ve got products that’ll help preserve the shelf life of fresh food so it still tastes just as fresh, items that’ll help you spice up and enhance the flavor of your leftovers, and gadgets that’ll help you repurpose last night’s dinner into an entirely different meal. These items might actually make you excited about leftovers.

1
A lunch container
Amazon
It separates your leftovers into wet and dry so nothing gets soggy. This BPA-free container is dishwasher-, microwave- and freezer-safe.

Promising Review: "I love this container. I put a salad under and food to warm in the microwave on top. I store it sideways in my lunch box and it never leaks. The rubber sealer can be easily removed for cleaning. Awesome!" —Susan

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
2
A set of two silicone avocado huggers
Amazon
It'll help prevent the leftover half of your beloved avocado from browning to death. A set includes a small and a large for different-sized avocados. The pit pocket can be pushed in or out depending on which half you are saving. They are top-rack dishwasher-safe.

Promising Review: "I wasn't sure these would truly fit avocados, but I gave them a try and I love them! They work great. The avocados don't turn brown when stored in these and they fit well." —Magareeshi

Get them from Amazon for $11.99.
3
A set of four silicone food huggers
Amazon
These versatile tools are great for covering containers of leftovers like chili or soup or putting directly onto leftover produce. These are BPA-free and top-rack dishwasher-safe.

Get them from Amazon for $8.37.
4
A roll of freezer labels
Amazon
So you never forget what's in that random container you put in the freezer what seems like years ago, or however long it's actually been in there. The box contains 100 labels!

Get them from Amazon for $6.95.
5
A vacuum sealer
Amazon
So you can package and preserve food, like grilled chicken or other things you've prepared in bulk, but want to save for future meals. The set includes 3-quart bags, 2-gallon bags, one 11" x 10" roll, vacuum and accessory hose. Keeps food fresh for up to five times longer and prevents freezer burn. Be sure to allow your food to reach room temperature before vacuum sealing it. Some foods that can't be vacuum sealed include: soft cheeses, raw bananas or mushrooms, whole apples and certain other raw vegetables.

Get it from Amazon for $82.49.
6
A box of heat seal bags
Amazon
You'll need this if you own a vacuum sealer.

Promising Review: "I have used the FoodSaver bags for a couple of years and they always seal well. We get larger quantities of food, split them up, and freeze them. The results from the FoodSaver are very pronounced when comparing them to freezer bags with zippers, etc. The food comes out (even months later) as fresh tasting as it was when it went into the FoodSaver bags." —Kindle Customer

Get a set of 44 bags from Amazon for $15.99.
7
A guac-lock
Amazon
Because if you happen to have any guacamole left over (a rare occurrence) this can keep it fresh until you're ready to eat the rest of it ... probably like 10 minutes later. This is top-rack dishwasher-safe. It can fit 12-24 ounces of guacamole or other dips.

Get it from Amazon for $18.86.
8
A set of seven flavored Tabasco sauces
Amazon
Perfect for spicing up leftovers. The different flavors could help it feel like a different meal than it was last night!

Get it from Amazon for $54.95.
9
A baking soda odor absorber
Amazon
So you can keep any pungent leftovers from contaminating your other non-smelly leftovers.

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10
A microwaveable soup mug
Amazon
It'll finally make it possible to bring soup leftovers to work without messes and spills! These BPA-free mugs are dishwasher-, microwave- and freezer-safe.

Promising Review: "AWESOME!!! I use this to heat my entire can of chunky soup at work. The vented lid keeps soup from splattering all over the microwave. The handle does not get hot so I can hold it to eat immediately. The vent can also be closed to form a tight seal to put in the fridge if you want to save the rest for later or throw it back in your lunch bag without worrying about keeping it upright or spilling. I'm buying one for all of my co-workers for Christmas. You can't beat the price!" —Thrifty Mom

Get it from Amazon for $7.49.
11
A set of seven Bee's Wraps
Amazon
These are a natural alternative to plastic bags that can be reused for one year. Save your food and the planet! A set includes two small, two medium, two large and one extra-large wrap for bread. They are made of organic cotton and coated in beeswax, jojoba oil and tree resin. They can be washed with mild soap and air dried for reuse. They last for up to a year of regular use if taken care of properly.

Promising Review: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE THESE!!! I have been wanting to buy these for a quite while now. There was no coupon or sale in a year, so I finally decided to invest in the full price. No regrets! These are fantastic and work like a charm. The bread stayed fresh the whole week, no dryness, no mold, just yummy bread. They are perfect for sandwiches and other things too. And, they smell great (just like honey)! If they get dirty just a quick rinse is enough. I would buy them all over again!" —Kristina T.

Get them from Amazon for $41.99.
12
A collapsible microwave cover
Amazon
It'll allow you to reheat leftovers to perfection while protecting your microwave from splatters. This BPA-free microwave cover is heat resistant up to 600 degrees. It's also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

Promising Review: "This works wonderfully. I got tired of using paper towels. Half the time they would fall into the middle of the bowls, especially soup bowls, when heating them up in the microwave or we'd get splatters of sauce and other foods throughout the inside of the microwave so I decided to give this a try. It is cool and it pops out into three different sizes. There's no splatter, no mess, and it cleans up easily. I recommend this to anyone who uses paper towels to cover microwave dishes when heating up food. No more wasting tons of paper towels which are not cheap anymore." —SteubenOhio

Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three colors).
13
A stacking container set
Amazon
So you can tote around small portions of leftovers for snacking. These BPA-free containers are dishwasher- and freezer-safe.

Promising Review: "I absolutely love these!! My grandma was recently in the hospital for an extended period of time. We took turns doing the night shift. Of course the cafeteria is closed and after a while, nothing looks good in the vending machine. I loaded these up with snacks. The larger one is very versatile. I've added chili, another time cottage cheese, and another time stew with no leakage. I've used them since for car trips, the movie theater, etc. These help me keep track of my calories and protein intake. I reach for my 'Go Stack' before stopping at the drive-thru. Would definitely purchase again." —T. JOHNSON

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $24.70 (available in three colors).
14
A set of four glass food storage containers
Amazon
Because it'll be a lot easier to remember what leftovers you have in your fridge if they're stored in see-through containers. Includes leakproof sauce cups. Dishwasher-, oven- and microwave-safe.

Get them from Amazon for $39.99.
15
A Crock-Pot portable food warmer
Amazon
So you can get all the warm deliciousness of a slow cooker on the go! This 20-ounce pot is perfect for personal use and it's dishwasher-safe.

Promising Review: "Everyone needs one of these! My hubs works nights so he is usually asleep through dinner time. I just put some in his little Crock-Pot and he has hot food for lunch. Must have for anyone looking to save money on food costs, or really anyone that eats at work during the day. The removable dish from inside makes cleaning it super easy." —Robert Smith

Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in seven colors).
16
A set of two bag stands
Amazon
These are going to make pouring leftovers into baggies easy peasy!

Get a set of two from Amazon for $11.35.
17
A panini press
Amazon
Now your leftovers can easily be turned into delicious pressed sandwiches!

Get it from Amazon for $27.84 (available in three colors).
18
A waffle maker
Amazon
It'll transform any leftover (think mashed potatoes or stuffing) into waffle-y goodness.

Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
19
A rotating pizza oven
Amazon
Great for reheating last night's leftover slices if you're not a cold pizza kinda person.

Promising Review: "I bought this to cook 'take and bake' pizza in motel rooms. I first started it up and made toast, another difficult thing to do on the road. It worked great! My wife and I make pizza from scratch about once a week and we eat the leftovers for lunch during the week. This turned out to be the best pizza warming device we have ever tried. It now has a home on the counter and is used several times a week." —dstabq

Get it from Amazon for $53.89.
20
A produce protector
Amazon
Add this to fruit salads or bowls of guacamole that you can't finish in one sitting to prevent them from browning.

Get it from Amazon for $8.97.
21
A set of reusable silicone bags
Amazon
They're made with an airtight seal that'll keep your leftovers fresh and save you money on disposable plastic bags. These are dishwasher-, freezer- and microwave-safe.

Get a set of four from Amazon for $54.99 (available in two colors).
22
A set of 20 three-compartment plastic containers
Amazon
These will help make packing lunch a cinch! The containers are dishwasher-, microwave- and freezer-safe! They are also BPA-free and stain- and odor-resistant.

Get them from Amazon for $16.99.
23
A food processor
Amazon
Because if you have absolutely no desire to eat the same thing yet again, totally repurposing it into a new recipe may be the best solution. The bowl, lid and blades are dishwasher-safe.

Promising Review: "WOW! Where has this product been all my life. Or a better question, why did I wait so long to get one. We had some ham leftover from Christmas and decided to make ham salad. I heard from friends how easy it was with a food processor so I ordered this one from Amazon yesterday and got it today (Prime is great and the distribution center must have been close). I've always liked Hamilton Beach products and this one is no exception. It's powerful, easy to use and clean, and it whipped up the best ham salad I've had since my Mom used an old hand grinder to make it up when I was a kid." —Jingles

Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
24
A pack of stretchable silicone covers
Amazon
They will easily stretch over oddly shaped jars, bowls, pots and more, creating an airtight seal that'll lock in freshness. These are dishwasher-, microwave- and freezer-safe.

Get a set of seven from Amazon for $18.97.
25
An air fryer
Amazon
Perfect for giving frozen leftovers new life! The detachable basket is dishwasher-safe.

Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in five colors).
26
A waxed canvas lunch bag
WAAM Industries / Etsy
It's way cooler than a basic brown paper bag. You are going to love taking your leftovers out of this every day! WAAM Industries is a small business based in Minneapolis selling a fun variety of market and lunch bags.

Get it from WAAM Industries on Etsy for $30 (available in seven colors).
27
And if all else fails... a cheese melter
Amazon
It can add some gooey goodness to your leftovers and we guarantee they will taste amazing!

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
