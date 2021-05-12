27 Kitchen Items That'll Make You Actually Want To Eat Your Leftovers

A vacuum sealer

So you can package and preserve food, like grilled chicken or other things you've prepared in bulk, but want to save for future meals. The set includes 3-quart bags, 2-gallon bags, one 11" x 10" roll, vacuum and accessory hose. Keeps food fresh for up to five times longer and prevents freezer burn. Be sure to allow your food to reach room temperature before vacuum sealing it. Some foods that can't be vacuum sealed include: soft cheeses, raw bananas or mushrooms, whole apples and certain other raw vegetables.