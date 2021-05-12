27 Kitchen Items That'll Make You Actually Want To Eat Your Leftovers

Does anyone else here shudder a little bit at the thought of eating leftovers? We get it. Certain foods just never taste as good as they did the first day, and sometimes leftovers are just plain boring. But hey, we’re here to help.
We’ve got products that’ll help preserve the shelf life of fresh food so it still tastes just as fresh, items that’ll help you spice up and enhance the flavor of your leftovers, and gadgets that’ll help you repurpose last night’s dinner into an entirely different meal. These items might actually make you excited about leftovers.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A lunch container
2
A set of two silicone avocado huggers
3
A set of four silicone food huggers
4
A roll of freezer labels
5
A vacuum sealer
6
A box of heat seal bags
7
A guac-lock
8
A set of seven flavored Tabasco sauces
9
A baking soda odor absorber
10
A microwaveable soup mug
11
A set of seven Bee's Wraps
12
A collapsible microwave cover
13
A stacking container set
14
A set of four glass food storage containers
15
A Crock-Pot portable food warmer
16
A set of two bag stands
17
A panini press
18
A waffle maker
19
A rotating pizza oven
20
A produce protector
21
A set of reusable silicone bags
22
A set of 20 three-compartment plastic containers
23
A food processor
24
A pack of stretchable silicone covers
25
An air fryer
26
A waxed canvas lunch bag
27
And if all else fails... a cheese melter
38 Gadgets For Your Kitchen You Probably Didn't Realize You Wanted In Your Life Until Now