27 Kitchen Items That'll Make You Actually Want To Eat Your Leftovers

A set of seven Bee's Wraps

These are a natural alternative to plastic bags that can be reused for one year. Save your food and the planet! A set includes two small, two medium, two large and one extra-large wrap for bread. They are made of organic cotton and coated in beeswax, jojoba oil and tree resin. They can be washed with mild soap and air dried for reuse. They last for up to a year of regular use if taken care of properly."I LOVE LOVE LOVE THESE!!! I have been wanting to buy these for a quite while now. There was no coupon or sale in a year, so I finally decided to invest in the full price. No regrets! These are fantastic and work like a charm. The bread stayed fresh the whole week, no dryness, no mold, just yummy bread. They are perfect for sandwiches and other things too. And, they smell great (just like honey)! If they get dirty just a quick rinse is enough. I would buy them all over again!" — Kristina T.