Save Yourself Regret Tomorrow, And Shop These 73 Things That Are Actually Worth Buying On Prime Day Before It Ends

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
Amazon
A pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off
2
A Roomba robot vacuum for 45% off (the cheapest it's ever been!)
3
And a Shark vacuum for 32% off designed for people with allergies
4
BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer
CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream for 30% off
5
A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 44% off
6
A soil-free AeroGarden Harvest for up to 70% off
7
Amazon
Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for 42% off
8
The new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro — released in September for 20% off
9
Second-gen AirPods for 30% off
10
Amazon
Aaaaand the newest third generation regular AirPods for 17% off
11
Or! A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off
12
Amazon
The TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner for 30% off
13
A set of durable matte hair claws for up to 60% off
14
Amazon
A Macbook Air laptop for 25% off (it comes down to under $750 its best price ever!)
15
A portable handheld fan for up to 42% off (it's a lightning deal, so act fast)
16
The Samsung Frame TV for 34% off — making it the cheapest it's ever been!
17
Amazon
Eight-ounce jars of Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream for 20% off
18
A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for 40% off
19
Amazon
The Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick for 54% off (it's the lowest price ever!)
20
Amazon
A pair of seamless Nippies silicone pasties for 30% off
21
Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tints for 37% off
22
The Apple Watch Series 8 for 30% off
23
Amazon
A TikTok-famous spherical ice maker for 40% off
24
A heated eye massager for 51% off
25
Amazon
A great pair of KitchenAid shears for 45% off
26
A longline sports bra/top for up to 33% off
27
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
And a scuba-style half-zip cropped sweatshirt for 26% off
28
Amazon
Stylish acrylic block and set of sleek black carbon steel knives for 50% off
29
Amazon
A gorgeous and reviewer-beloved Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set for 20% off
30
Classic Crocs for up to 48% off
31
Amazon
The 2022 Kindle Paperwhite for 36% off (its lowest price yet!)
32
An all-in-one nonstick Dutch oven complete with a roasting rack and turner for 36% off
33
Amazon
A portable phone charger for up 47% off
34
Essence's Lash Princess mascara for 20% off
35
A Walking Pad under-desk treadmill for 20% off, plus an extra $40 off
36
Amazon
A Melissa and Doug grocery store play set for 57% off
37
Amazon
The fan-favorite Laneige lip mask for 30% off
38
A pair of Levi's denim shorts for up to 70% off
39
The marvelous Alleyoop Pen Pal for 30% off
40
A quiet, energy-efficient Levoit air purifier for 32% off
41
Amazon
A 2-in-1 Graco convertible car seat for 40% off
42
BuzzFeed / Maitland
*The Amazon Coat* for 33% off
43
Tushy
A Tushy bidet attachment for 30% off
44
KitchenAid Artisan Mini stand mixers for 32% off
45
A leak-proof, dishwasher-safe bento lunch box for 32% off
46
A Renpho percussion massager for 34% off
47
Ciera Velarde/BuzzFeed
A Trtl pillow for 20% off perfect for your next long flight
48
A TikTok-popular inflatable hot tub for 43% off
49
Elizabeth Mott's waterproof eyeshadow primer for 44% off
50
A six-pack of gold-plated earrings for 47% off
51
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter for 46% off
52
Amazon
A pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for 46% off
53
Or a pair of over-the-ear Sony wireless headphones for 53% off
54
Amazon
An American Dental Association-accepted Waterpik Water Flosser for 50% off
55
Amazon
Olaplexes No. 3 (pre-wash repairing treatment), No. 4 (shampoo), and No. 5 (conditioner), No. 6 (bond smoother), and No. 8 (moisture mask) — all for 20% off!
56
Amazon
A Fire HD kids tablet for 40% off — it's designed for kids ages 3 to 7
57
A Kitsch heatless curling rod headband for 30% off
58
Amazon
A Philips Sonicare toothbrush for 45% off
59
A Bold Uniq Purple Hair Mask for 39% off
60
Amazon
A tripod for 47% off that can extend allll the way up to 62"
61
A bestselling pair of Amazon Essentials ballet flats for 30% off
62
An XXL Philips airfryer for 49% off
63
A Jackery portable generator for 27% off
64
A seriously *stunning* The Drop slip dress for up to 40% off
65
Amazon
A fancy touchless forehead thermometer for 71% off
66
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A "flossing toothbrush" for 36% off
67
A short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit for 58% off
68
A SodaStream starter bundle for 40% off
69
A bottle of Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for 30% off
70
A classic Levi's denim jacket for up to 45% off
71
A 10.25-inch Lodge cast-iron skillet that's 42% off
72
A box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks for 40% off
73
Amazon
A parent-beloved and award-winning Magna-Tiles construction set for 30% off
74
Amazon
A TP-Link Wi-Fi extender for 33% off
75
Amazon
A set of four reusable Stasher silicone bags bundle for 30% off
76
Amazon
A cotton knit duvet cover for up to 73% off
77
A pair of cropped leggings for up to 52% off