Save Yourself Regret Tomorrow, And Shop These 73 Things That Are Actually Worth Buying On Prime Day Before It Ends

We're continually updating this (and removing sold-out deals), so if you're looking to save on products that'll really add value to your life, don't wait.
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

1
Amazon
A pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off
It comes with 44 strips total: enough for 20 regular treatments and two one-hour express treatments

Promising review: "I haven't used Crest White Strips in over 5 years. Since then my teeth have stayed really white and I frequently get compliments or questions on how I get my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked on how much these have improved! Before the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package and were really hard to keep on your teeth - the old ones would slip or bunch up. These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive! These will not budge! Since I've purchased I have only used about 4 times and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed too. I think these are well worth the money and work as good as a professional treatment, I have had friends who have done professional treatments and their teeth are not as white as mine. I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!" —Vanessa5o5

Price:$29.99 (originally $49.99)
2
amazon.com
A Roomba robot vacuum for 45% off (the cheapest it's ever been!)
Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

Price:$164.99 (originally $299.99)
3
amazon.com
And a Shark vacuum for 32% off designed for people with allergies
And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!

Promising review: "So I never write reviews but I just had to write this one. I usually use a Dyson multiple times a week on the area rug in my living room. This $500 piece of junk really wasn’t doing a great job at anything related to cleaning. So my cleaning ladies recommended this vacuum, and When it arrived I immediately vacuumed the 5x7 foot rug in the living room. In the picture, you can see what came out of that rug in less than a minute. I am amazed and disgusted at the same time but the fact is, this thing is great! Not just for the price, but generally - for any price, this is the best vacuum I’ve ever owned. It has great suction power on carpet and hardwood floors and for stairs, it even gets the tight corners because it’s so powerful. As for cleaning up hair — I have three dogs, and all the hair is gone off my rug. I used to have to do this by hand with the dyson attachment for upholstery, on all fours, etc. it would take me over an hour. I am so glad I bought this thing! The only couple of cons I need to mention is that it’s definitely on the heavier side and doesn’t fit into the areas under the couch. I used the hose but it’s very stiff so it’s kind of difficult to maneuver without having the vacuum fall over. This may have to do with how new the unit is, but it’s just something to note. Still definitely highly recommend this vacuum. It’s a no brainer." —Verenice B.

Price:$149.99 (originally $219.99)
4
BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer
CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream for 30% off
It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it! WHY did I just stock up for full price?!?!

Promising review: "I’ve been using the same cream for over 7 years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" —Melody

Price:$14.99 (originally $21.99 — clip the coupon for this price)
5
amazon.com
A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 44% off
Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." —J. MarshallPromising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

Price: $29.72+ (originally $47.97; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns).
6
amazon.com
A soil-free AeroGarden Harvest for up to 70% off
Check out my colleague's AeroGarden review for more deets!

Promising review: "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth. Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" —Mary A. Walls

Price:$49.99 (originally $112.95+; available in four colors)
7
Amazon
Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for 42% off
I loooove this essence for whenever I need an added boost of hydration. It absorbs into the skin beautifully!Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

Price: $14.50 (originally $25)
8
amazon.com
The new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro — released in September for 20% off
Promising review: "First, I’d like to say I wear the 'ear buds' for about 4-5 hours every day regardless of the brand: gym, work, jogging, calls, etc. AirPods Pro were a defining product for Apple but the lack of battery life truly disappointed me. Apple did make over $12 billion in 2021 on AirPods Pro alone, just in that year. So, it’s a widely adopted and successful product. I’ve owned many others… and in my opinion, the first generation AirPods Pro set a standard for wireless earbuds. This new, 2nd generation has only improved upon what I thought was the best (for $250 ~). The AirPods Pro 2 take everything great about the first generation, refines and amplifies it, and demonstrates it proudly. I highly recommended these over every other product within the same price range. And now I have the battery life I always needed and desired!" —Justin

Price: $199 (originally $249)
9
amazon.com
Second-gen AirPods for 30% off
Promising review: "I bought these Apple AirPods as a backup. I love my original pair so much, that I want to have these for when my other pair goes bad or I lose them. They have wonderful sound and stay in my ears when running. You can't go wrong with Apple products. I just love them!!" —Me

Price:$89.99 (originally $139)
10
Amazon
Aaaaand the newest third generation regular AirPods for 17% off
Promising review: "I had my last pair of AirPods, for three years. I ordered these because my other one were acting up, and the quality and noise cancellation on these are amazing! They are super comfy, and I’m happy with them!" —Stephanie Davis

Price:$139.99 (originally $169.99)
11
amazon.com
Or! A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off
Promising review: "These headphones were a home run. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs (which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had." —Synee

Price:$18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors)
12
Amazon
The TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner for 30% off
Promising review: "Yup, saw it on TikTok and had to buy it. My car's upholstery was so dirty from my dogs and years of NOT getting it deep cleaned. This is a game changer. I should've taken a before and after because it was awesome. Not to mention how satisfying it is seeing the dirty water get sucked back into the tank. Easy to prep. Easy to use. Easy to clean. I definitely recommend. This will be perfect for other things in the house as well because if it can tackle MY car with two big dogs, it's gold." —Taylor L.

Price:$86 (originally $123.59)
13
amazon.com
A set of durable matte hair claws for up to 60% off
And check them out on TikTok here!

Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica

Price:$6.98 for a set of eight (originally $13.99; available in 17 quantities and color combos)
14
Amazon
A Macbook Air laptop for 25% off (it comes down to under $750 its best price ever!)
Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

Price:$749.99 (available in gold, silver, and grey finishes)
15
amazon.com
A portable handheld fan for up to 42% off (it's a lightning deal, so act fast)
I just bought this fan (in the pink colorway here), and have already used it several times to quickly dry my setting spray! And it'll be a game-changer on hot subway platforms this summer waiting for the train to arrive.Check out a TikTok of the portable fan in action.

Promising review: "Our vacation planner suggested getting something like this for when you're waiting in line at an amusement park when the sun is out. Best advice ever, used this when we were at Disney this past year. It's lightweight and doesn't weigh you down, the fan has adjustable speeds and also includes a phone charger via USB A port and also a flashlight function. Love that it folds up nice and small, great fan that I'd recommend to anyone!" —Andrew

Price:$14.39+ (originally $24.99; available in three colors).
16
amazon.com
The Samsung Frame TV for 34% off — making it the cheapest it's ever been!
Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame tv for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the tv in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This tv is well worth the money." —Lindsey

Price:$987.99 (originally $1,497.99)
17
Amazon
Eight-ounce jars of Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream for 20% off
Caffeine has a number of skincare benefits, including brightening and temporarily reducing the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite, if that's something you're looking to do! You can read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic.

Promising review: "OBSESSED. I can't say enough great things about this lotion. Don't hesitate, just buy" —Summer

Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? I have been using this for maybe three days now, and putting it on in the morning and evening are the best parts of my day. The description of the scent as "pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla" does not even begin to describe the incredibly decadent smell of this cream on my skin. My skin feels like velvet and I saw improvements in the texture after the first application. I will use it for the rest of my life. Do not ever discontinue this! I did not expect to be so amazed my this cream, but it is life-changing. Buy it! You won't regret it." —Michelle Brown

Price$35.20 (originally $44).And if (when) you do fall in love with the scent, they make tons of other products, including a fragrance!
18
amazon.com
A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for 40% off
Promising review: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." —Diamante Valentine

Price:$11.09 (originally $18.49)
19
Amazon
The Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick for 54% off (it's the lowest price ever!)
Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

Promising review: "I recently upgraded to this remarkable Firestick, and I must say, it has exceeded all my expectations. Having previously owned the first model, which unfortunately became sluggish over time, I couldn't be more thrilled with the noticeable improvements in this latest version. It's like a breath of fresh air! The first thing that struck me was the remarkable speed of this Firestick. It operates like a well-oiled machine, effortlessly delivering my favorite content in a blink of an eye. Streaming has never been this seamless and enjoyable! The enhanced performance truly sets this device apart from its predecessor. Not only is the speed impressive, but the overall quality of this Firestick is exceptional. It exudes a sense of durability and sophistication, instantly making it a centerpiece of my entertainment setup. The sleek design and premium build are a testament to its superior craftsmanship, making it a true joy to own. In conclusion, this Firestick is a game-changer in every sense of the word. From its lightning-fast performance to its unmatched quality, it has raised the bar for streaming devices. If you're looking for an upgrade that will revolutionize your entertainment setup, look no further. This Firestick is an investment you won't regret!" —Tyler Greene

Price:$22.99 (originally $49.99)You can also get 58% off the basic Amazon Fire TV Stick, which brings the price down to $16.99!
20
Amazon
A pair of seamless Nippies silicone pasties for 30% off
Promising review: "SO. GOOD. I didn't get my hopes up much for these as I just couldn't imagine sticky silicone staying in place for a whole day. THEY DO. They're amazing. I've had them for a few months now — worn at least 5 times and only rinsed them once to regain stickiness and that's because I accidentally dropped them and they got cat hair stuck on the adhesive. Definitely got my money's worth out of them already and I feel as though they're going to last a good while! They're not noticeable but you feel protected. Normal crop tops that I'd comfortably go braless with are now even better with these since it gives just the slightest lift or SOMETHING. Idk what it is but the [boobs} look good." —maggie moon

Price: $18.55 (originally $26.50; available in five shades and two sizes: one that fits cups A–C and one that fits cups D+)They're also available in a version with a tab on top for added lift! Get them from Amazon for $33.
21
amazon.com
Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tints for 37% off
Promising review: "Very pretty color. Lasts a long time, doesn't smudge when dry, and when I think I need to reapply, I can just put a new coat over it, and looks good as new. Love it!" —Shawn

Price:$6.90 (originally $11; available in 28 shades)
22
amazon.com
The Apple Watch Series 8 for 30% off
Promising review: "I haven’t had an Apple Watch since the series 3 came out and I had it for about 3-4 years, I was very happy with it. Decided to get the new series 8 since I recently got a new iPhone as well. I am in love with it all over again, not too much has changed since then but I definitely love the fuller screen this offers compared to other series. If you’re thinking of getting an Apple Watch, just do it! You won’t be disappointed!" —Novalee Narvaez

Price:$279.99 (originally $399.99; available in two band sizes, two display sizes, and four colors — deal only available on some styles)
23
Amazon
A TikTok-famous spherical ice maker for 40% off
Promising review: "Our small freezer doesn’t have an ice maker so these are the PERFECT addition. Super easy. Just dump water in up to the line, snap them together and throw into the freezer. Soon you have your first batch of all the spheres. I twist slightly to get the top to separate and then give the lower a little twist and dump. It is that easy. I had some silicone trays that were super stubborn - these are a dream! Dump them into the bin that comes with them and fill up again! They are a great size for everything and large enough that they don’t melt too fast. I even make iced coffee with them. Everyone in our house is loving this ice! The bin and scoop are just bonus! This set is worth every penny!" —JnKBos

Price:$17.99+ (originally $29.99; available in three colors)
24
amazon.com
A heated eye massager for 51% off
If you have any eye problems, chat with your doctor before using this.Promising review: "I purchased this hoping it would help my migraines and it definitely did. I wish I had taken before and after pictures because after having this massage mask for a few weeks it has also improved the dark circles under my eyes. it has two or three pre-downloaded songs that are relaxing. the remote is nice but the buttons on the mask serve as the same functions. I put this thing on and I am passed out within 10 minutes LOL highly recommend" —Sh0ppingN0w

Price: $49.39+ (originally $99.99; available in three colors)
25
Amazon
A great pair of KitchenAid shears for 45% off
I have these shears and they're an absolute staple in the kitchen.Promising review: "These scissors do it all! From cutting poultry to removing gristle from the bottom of a tri-tip roast, and any number of other kitchen items. I'm left-handed, and the grip is comfortable. They're very easy to clean, and the plastic sheath that comes with them is a plus, preventing me from gouging myself when looking for other items in the "sharp object" drawer. I'm thinking about getting a second pair. I highly recommend these kitchen shears!" —Suzy-Q666

Price:$6.62 (originally $11.99) and shop more KitchenAid tools up to 57% off here. You can find KitchenAid stand mixer deals here too!
26
amazon.com
A longline sports bra/top for up to 33% off
Promising review: "It is waaaaaay better than the Lululemon top. I have a ton of lulu gear. Their leggings are unbeatable. But I just don’t love the tops. I wear a 6-8 in the align tops. This top is perfect in a size medium. It doesn’t slip or move and it isn’t overly tight. It is form fitting without being constructing. I have about 15 of these tops in every color." —AH

Price:$17.99 (originally $26.99; available in women's sizes XS–XL and in 14 colors)
27
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
And a scuba-style half-zip cropped sweatshirt for 26% off
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say about them: "I own this in the Aqua Green and the Pink and could NOT be more obsessed with them. I don't think I took them off for the entirety of winter, fall, and spring — I either wore them under my jackets or to work out in the cold. They're so snuggly, soft, and well-made. My favorite thing though is probably all the fun, readily available colors they have in addition to the neutrals. Also, not to be a traitor because I LOVE Lululemon, but once this goes through the wash the fabric of this is so much cozier than their version."

Price: $31.99 (originally $42.99; available in women's sizes S–XXL and 12 colors)
28
Amazon
Stylish acrylic block and set of sleek black carbon steel knives for 50% off
Just click the coupon for the extra $5 off!This bb comes with 13 knives, a pair of kitchen scissors, a peeler, and a two-stage knife sharpener.Promising review: "These knives are great! They stay super sharp, they’re comfortable to hold, and I love how much counter space it leaves as opposed to a big bulky knife block. Fits perfectly in my minimalist kitchen!!! And it looks great on my counter being one of the few things that I keep on my countertop! It is the perfect amount of knives without being too many knives (I don’t like things in excess)! I have never had a cheese knife before, and this baby is my favorite one in the whole set! LOL! It slices through hard cheeses like butter! Have not tried on soft cheese, but I’m sure it’ll be great because it is super sharp! I can’t say enough about how much I love these knives!!" —Sadie Allen

Price: $34.99 (originally $69.99; also available in smaller sets)
29
Amazon
A gorgeous and reviewer-beloved Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set for 20% off
Promising review: "My cream set arrived over the weekend and I’ve had a chance to cook a few meals already. I am quite honestly stunned — I didn’t know cookware could be so delightful to use (and look at!!). The nonstick aspect is second to none which obviously makes cooking easier (and healthier since I use less oil than I otherwise would) but it also translates to the easiest cleaning ever. A splash of soap, water, and a sponge and it is ready to go for the next meal. I add about a tablespoon of olive oil to the pan prior to turning on the heat and the cookware seems to reach ideal cooking temps within a minute or two at low/medium heat settings. My favorite thing so far is the Dutch Oven because I’ve been able to bake bread at 450* in the oven and it turned out beautifully. 10/10 would recommend - already consider this to be a staple in our household!" —Matthew B

Price:$316+ (originally $395; available in six colors)
30
amazon.com
Classic Crocs for up to 48% off
Promising review: "The hype is real! I use to think crocs are just so ugly! But after seeing so many friends wearing them, I finally had to try and wow they are really comfy and versatile. I took them camping and I hiked and went into the lake with them! Just so comfy and so easy to wear. I easily slip them on when needing to walk my dog. I can see why so many people are obsess with them! Worth a try!" —Denise M.

Price: $26.15+ (originally $49.99 — and shop all the Croc deals here)
31
Amazon
The 2022 Kindle Paperwhite for 36% off (its lowest price yet!)
I have a two generations' old Paperwhite and it's still going strong (I almost wish it would break so I'd have a reason to get one of these new beauties!). Still is one of the best Prime Day purchases I've ever made! You can instantly buy and download ANY books right from your device (we love instant gratification), or even download ebooks for free through your local library!

Promising review: "Best purchase this year. I didn’t think I would use this very much because I love reading physical copies of books so much, but I read my Kindle everyday and LOVE IT!! I love that it’s backlit so I can read at night, and it keeps a charge for at least a week. Absolutely recommend!" —Sydney Robinson

Price:$89.99+ (originally $139.99+; available in two storage sizes, and with or without lockscreen ads)You can also get 35% off the newest version of the basic Kindle — it's the lightest and most compact one — for $64.99+ (originally $99.99+). You can shop all the Kindles on sale (up to 38% off!) here.
32
amazon.com
An all-in-one nonstick Dutch oven complete with a roasting rack and turner for 36% off
Promising review: "Pot works exactly as you’d expect, but with the added benefit of being very light. Very helpful if you are bringing a dish to someone’s house." —James Jaskula

Price:$44.78 (originally $69.99; available in seven colors)
33
Amazon
A portable phone charger for up 47% off
It can charge a phone about 2 times, and can charge an iPhone 14 Pro to over 50% in just 30 minutes! This is the charger I use, and I love it!

Promising review: "I did all the work researching iPhone chargers. This was the one I decided on and I couldn't be happier. I needed it for a concert my daughter and I were attending. We spent all day shooting video and into the evening my phone got down to 20% and I plugged it into the charger in my purse and my phone was up to 58% in 5 minutes. I could have left it longer, but I needed to record something else. Then my daughter used it to charge her phone from 12% to 80% in 15 minutes. She had the newest iPhone. It still had plenty of charge to give. It is very light weight and easy to use." —Cindy Melanson

Price:$24.99+(originally $45.99; available in six colors).
If you're looking for something more compact, this brand also makes a slightly smaller one that can charge a phone about once. It's on sale for up to 30% off — down to $20.99+.
34
amazon.com
Essence's Lash Princess mascara for 20% off
Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte ($23) for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an eight-hour work day right to the gym and sweat...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E. Miller


Price: $3.99 (originally $4.99)
35
amazon.com
A Walking Pad under-desk treadmill for 20% off, plus an extra $40 off
Remember to clip the coupon before checkout. I bought this last year (for full price, alas), and I love it — was so easy to set up, and it's surprisingly quiet!

Promising review: "I am so happy with the size and how it folds up to be stored away. I’ve got limited space to store a treadmill, and this fits perfectly under my standing desk. I’ve been using it for the last week, and I’m so happy. I hit 20,000 steps today. It was easy for me to unbox and setup. Follow the picture instructions and when you set it up for the first time, make sure you have your gym shoes on. I did the setup with sandals and had to hop off because I lost my footing. After that hiccup, it was super easy to set up and get to walking. I’ve been doing 2 hours a day, and today I did a little over 2.5 and hit 20,000 steps. It’s been years! Ever since covid and working from home, it’s been hard for me to get the energy to work out. It took me a couple of days to get used to working with it. But I love that I can do it while working and still be able to relax after work. Make sure to buy an ankle strap if you are using the Apple Watch. It makes it automatic and easy to track steps. This machine had me dripping in sweat; I highly recommend it to anyone looking to start moving." —Amazon Customer

Price:$359.99 (originally $499.99)
36
Amazon
A Melissa and Doug grocery store play set for 57% off
You can get up to 83% off Melissa and Doug toys btw!
Promising review: "We originally passed on this because I didn't think it would be worth it/didn't come with enough - I was wrong. We saw it at a friend's and bought it the same day. It has so many cute accessories beyond the food boxes and cans and my kids love the play money. If you get the grocery store, do not skip this!" —Tara

Price:$13.99 (originally $32.99) and shop all the Melissa and Doug deals here.
37
Amazon
The fan-favorite Laneige lip mask for 30% off
Promising review: "I just had to write a review because for years I’ve suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help, prevent or even soften my lips without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on I knew my search was over. And by day 2 I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down and works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference long wear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap free lips." —Angela Austin

Price:$16.80 (originally $24; available in six scents, three of which are on sale)The Laneige Glowy Lip Balm is also 30% off for $11.90!
38
amazon.com
A pair of Levi's denim shorts for up to 70% off
Promising review: "Great bang for your buck! They are sturdy denim, but do stretch as you wear them. The crotch is buttons, but they are easy to button. No matter what kind of booty you have, it will look amazing in these shorts! The length is great, they are high-waisted, cute color." —Cayla

Price:$18.02+ (originally $59.50; available in sizes 23–39 and 37 styles)
39
amazon.com
The marvelous Alleyoop Pen Pal for 30% off
Promising review: "Didn’t even know I needed this product until I got it!! No going back now — it’s the perfect on the go essential and the pigment is beautiful. Long lasting, pretty, and compact!" —Sara V.


Price:$17.50 (originally $25; available in two colors)Check out more deals from multiasking beauty brand Alleyoop here.
40
amazon.com
A quiet, energy-efficient Levoit air purifier for 32% off
It removes odors, has three fan speeds and timer settings, plus an *optional* night light so you can keep it in your room without disturbing your Chamber of Complete Darkness. You can also get a Levoit model that can be controlled by Alexa, Google Assistant, or an app for 30% off here!

Promising review: "We have three different Levoit air purifiers. This model is one of the noisiest. With that being said it actually does the job. The home we live in has a constant dust problem. Before I was having to dust every three days. So far I haven’t had the need to dust. I’m super excited, It’s been 11 days! The location of this purifier is in the boys room 12x13. Works well to get all the teenage smells out. Lol. My son likes to turn all lights off and have it running. That was a feature I didn't know it had. It’s a keeper!" —lopez

Price:$60.79 (originally $89.99).
41
Amazon
A 2-in-1 Graco convertible car seat for 40% off
Promising review: "This is a great cars eat! I love it. I have both my three-year-old and one-year-old in it. One is rear-facing and the other forward-facing. They both love their seats and are always comfortable looking. Their heads never fall forward while sleeping either. We were recently in a 6x rollover accident at 70mph with our boys in this brand of car seat. Neither of them was injured at all! I will never own another brand of car seat." —Fulton Wife

Price:$139.99 (originally $234.99, available in four colors)
42
BuzzFeed / Maitland
*The Amazon Coat* for 33% off
I bought this on Prime Day allllll the way back in 2019 and it's SO WARM!!!! I truly live in it all winter, and so do half the people I know at this point.

Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst

Price:$99.99 (originally $149.99; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors)
43
Tushy
A Tushy bidet attachment for 30% off
One BuzzFeed Shopping editor raves: "This is the bidet I use and 100% recommend to my friends, family, and to you, dear reader. Installation was pretty simple; from start to poop it took about 15 minutes. The sensation is...interesting...to say the least but you definitely get used to it. In fact, I recently moved apartments and it's taken me awhile to hook up the bidet (I'm a procrastinator, OK?!). Oh how I've missed my bidet during this time (and I'm sure my butt feels the same way). But seriously, I cannot stress how life-changing getting a bidet is."

Price:$48.30 (originally $69; available in two colors)
44
amazon.com
KitchenAid Artisan Mini stand mixers for 32% off
Promising review: "This was a gift for our 93 year-old mother to replace a vintage KitchenAid mixer that had come to the end of its life. We needed this smaller size to fit in a cupboard built specifically for the departed mixer, so it could not be over 13" tall, plus it could not be excessively heavy if mom was to lift and move it around. The mini was perfect and the handle on the mixing bowl also helps as we deal with some limitations caused by arthritis. 3.5 quarts is perfect for the type of baking she loves doing -- totally sufficient for a large batch of cookies, a normal size cake, plenty of dough for rolls to serve at a family gathering (she's obviously not running a bakery) and there really is nothing mini about the mixer! After using the beaters and dough hook that are standard -- mom is ecstatic! She's back to baking and loves the upgrades that have occurred over the last 40 plus years." —peaceful1

Price: $259.99 (originally $379.99; available in 10 colors).
45
amazon.com
A leak-proof, dishwasher-safe bento lunch box for 32% off
Check out more Bentgo Prime Day deals here.

Promising review: "We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these and also a Bentgo Fresh box, which does fit the whole sandwich. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend. If you have a kid with a larger appetite, also look in to the Bentgo Fresh as it’s slightly larger." —Sam

Price:$18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in three colors)
46
amazon.com
A Renpho percussion massager for 34% off
Just click the coupon for the extra $10 off!Promising review: "My husband bought me a massage gun for Christmas. I opened it, and it had been used (yuck) so I said, let's return it. My daughter in law got one for Christmas as well. We put an end on each one, and we compared them. Mine was from Sharper Image/Costco, hers was this model Renpho. Mine in comparison was not powerful, did not go as fast, and just didn't do much for me. They look similar but they were NOT. So I returned mine, and I ordered this Renpho. Due to the holidays, there were delays with the shipment. I was soooo disappointed because I was looking forward to trying it on my aching feet with plantar fasciitis. I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson

Price:$59.98 (originally $89.99; available in three colors)
47
Ciera Velarde/BuzzFeed
A Trtl pillow for 20% off perfect for your next long flight
And it's machine washable, so key!

Promising review: "I can't stop recommending this pillow to all of my friends! It has let me comfortably sleep on flights that take place on the most uncomfortable airplane seats. On long flights, I always need to prop up my hand, and I rest my head on it. But this method always ends with my arm falling asleep, and I end up waking up every 30 minutes. Now, this pillow provides that exact same support without needing my arms to prop me up! It's small enough to fit in your bag and doesn't take up much space." —Simona Krifman

Price:$47.99 (originally $59.99; available in four colors).
48
amazon.com
A TikTok-popular inflatable hot tub for 43% off
Clip the coupon for the additional 29% off! Check it out on TikTok here!

Promising review: "We've had this for over a year now and are more than happy with it! We really wanted a hot tub but were not willing to spend thousands of dollars on one. This one is very easy to set up, take down, clean, and maintain. Very comfortably fits four adults. We clean the filters every few days to a week, depending upon use, and change them out when they no longer come clean, and change the water out completely about every month and a half. At that time, I also wipe out the interior and exterior of everything as well as re-inflate the cover and tub as needed. We set ours up in mid-May and take it down in mid-October. You also have to remember to reset the GFCI switch every two days since it has an automatic shut-off. We let it run nonstop and don't use a timer or anything. I even built an enclosure for it!" —Arsoth

Price: $369.19 (originally $649.99)
49
amazon.com
Elizabeth Mott's waterproof eyeshadow primer for 44% off
And it's cruelty-free!

Promising review: "So let me start by saying, I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae

Price:$11.19 (originally $20)
50
amazon.com
A six-pack of gold-plated earrings for 47% off
Promising review: "HOW FREAKING CUTE. I never wear earrings until I saw someone post these on TikTok & let me tell you! Super great quality and so cute! I love them!!!!! Can’t wait to wear them." —Annabel Garcia

Price:$14.42 for six pairs (originally $26.99; also available in silver).
51
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter for 46% off
Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say about it: "This also comes in other pretty colors, but I am especially partial to this one because I bought it for my parents (their kitchen is entirely pink and one of my favorite places on Earth), and this was SO EASY to use — not to mention super safe! I'm a big weenie about fire (LOL, self-preservation) so I've always stuck to extended-arm gas lighters, but this is much better for the environment (plus cuter), so I feel a lot better about using it. You can read my full review of the Leejie electric lighter for more deets!"Promising review: "Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." —dwhite3012

Price: $6.99 (originally $12.99; available in five colors).
52
Amazon
A pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for 46% off
*Extremely Martin Short voice* "I like your Beats."

Promising review: "I had to write a review on these Beats. I use these for work. I am always in meetings I normally use my air pod pros or my old air pods love them both. but I feel like I am always charging one or the other. Since I bought these beats I cant even find my air pods. Not even using them anymore. I can make it all week thru meeting after meeting and phone calls with these Beats. Best thing ever. I only bought these because I bought a red one for my son. He wears his at the gym and he said they were comfortable for him when on the treadmill. They are also comfortable on me and I wear them for several hours a day. I dont feel like it is compressing my head. no headaches. It is all positives from me and I bought the cute pink one for me." —Scott & Josie

Price:$108.95 (originally $199.95; available in three colors)Other Beats headphones are on sale, too. Check them out here.
53
amazon.com
Or a pair of over-the-ear Sony wireless headphones for 53% off
Promising review: "As a music lover, I have been searching for years for the best quality headphones. I purchased these about a year ago, and came back to write this review after absolutely loving them for this long. For the many flights I must take for business, they cancel out the noise so perfectly. I love hearing the different layers of music, and I love the adjustments I can make in the app. Amazing product." —Anonymous

Price:$118 (originally $249.99)
54
Amazon
An American Dental Association-accepted Waterpik Water Flosser for 50% off
Promising review: "So...this Waterpik is amazing. I had 4mm and 5mm periodontal pockets from not flossing and also experienced some bone loss, I also had to get a very uncomfortable deep gum pocket cleaning. I literally hated flossing and would find myself avoiding to floss, even though I needed it very much. My gums were red, swollen, and inflamed because I was in the early stages of periodontal disease. I started using the Waterpik flosser and instantly liked this way of flossing much better! After using it consecutively each night for only five days my gums were noticeably better and felt much better. After two weeks of using the Waterpik flossing, coconut oil pulling, and mouthwash treatment, my gums have done a complete 180 and my mouth and gums are starting to heal properly! Also this flosser can be somewhat loud, but definitely gets the job done. Brought this with my own money and this is an honest testimonial/review. I will be back with an update on what mm my gum pockets will be!" —Ebony

Price: $49.99 (originally $99.99; available in five colors)
55
Amazon
Olaplexes No. 3 (pre-wash repairing treatment), No. 4 (shampoo), and No. 5 (conditioner), No. 6 (bond smoother), and No. 8 (moisture mask) — all for 20% off!
Promising review: "My hair has so much breakage from coloring it so much over the years. I was on the verge of completely shaving it. I saw one of God’s favorites on TikTok with the hair of a goddess suggest this stuff. All I can say is wow! This cream must have been dropped from heaven because it has saved my fried hair. Worth every penny so you too can be one of God’s favorites." —Kirstin

Price: $24 each (originally $30 each) — No. 3, No. 4, No. 5, No. 6, and No. 8
56
Amazon
A Fire HD kids tablet for 40% off — it's designed for kids ages 3 to 7
Promising review: "Love this! It’s exactly like my daughter's other Amazon tablet but much bigger and seems to be faster. I love that once you enter the kids profile they can only download apps that are age appropriate and she can have the freedom of having her own games. It’s also super easy to switch to my own profile on the tablet if I wanna use it too!" —Amy

Price:$119.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors)
57
amazon.com
A Kitsch heatless curling rod headband for 30% off
Try dampening your hair with a spray bottle and add some mousse before you wrap your hair around the rod!

Promising review: "I was on the fence about purchasing the kitsch. I am very pleased! I wrapped my hair at around 10 pm and unwrapped it at around 8 AM. My curls were so bouncy! I definitely had to wait for them to loosen up which is no big deal because they lasted all day :) it helps to add some product to your hair prior to wrapping it. I added a very small amount of hair paste to my hair and then wrapped. No heat needed! I HIGHLY recommend this product!" —Karisma

Price:$11.19 (originally $15.98; available in three styles)
58
Amazon
A Philips Sonicare toothbrush for 45% off
Aaaand a charging travel case! I have this toothbrush and love it! But I paid more for it than you have to if you get this Prime Day deal.

Promising review: "After speaking to my dental hygienist and a friend who had an electric toothbrush, I finally decided to get one. The difference is like night and day. I can never go back to a regular toothbrush after using an electric toothbrush; there's no comparison in how much of a better job this thing does on my teeth. The hardest part of using it was getting used to letting it do the brushing; I keep wanting to use it like a regular toothbrush and move it up and down for brushing strokes. I finally stopping manually making brushing strokes and just let it do it's thing. My hygienist could see the improvement during my first cleaning after using this toothbrush. I gave one to a friend as a birthday gift and she loves it. And she said that she her hygienist also noticed an improvement during her cleaning after using this toothbrush." —Amazon Customer

Price:$59.95 (originally $109.96)
59
amazon.com
A Bold Uniq Purple Hair Mask for 39% off
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to give it a try! This product is absolutely amazing! I have always had platinum blonde hair, and it always turns a golden blonde after awhile. My hair is naturally dirty blonde. I even noticed it made my roots lighter. Will buy again! A MUST-HAVE FOR PLATINUM BLONDES!" —Kelsie

Price:$19.97 (originally $32.99)
60
Amazon
A tripod for 47% off that can extend allll the way up to 62"
Promising review: "I’ve gone through quite a few tripods over the years and Sensyne is by far the best brand. I also have their ring light and a smaller phone holder I absolutely love! All of their products seem to be sturdier compared to others out there. Always easy to use and put together. This tripod is super sturdy and I love that it’s adjustable, locks in place so my heavy iPhone is safe, and extends up high. I’m tall so this is perfect for me for selfies and TikTok’s. I’d recommend this tripod and the Sensyne brand to anyone." —Lauren Kridzelis

Price:$15.98 (originally $29.99)
61
amazon.com
A bestselling pair of Amazon Essentials ballet flats for 30% off
Promising review: "These are seriously the best flats I've ever owned (and believe me, I've tried a lot of them). These were super comfortable the first day I wore them, and NO blisters! Great shoes for work or casual attire. I will be purchasing these in every color!" —Casey

Price:$17.40 (originally $24.90; available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 26 colors)
62
amazon.com
An XXL Philips airfryer for 49% off
Promising review: "Had this air fryer for a few months now and I am really impressed! it is really easy to use. It is well constructed, doesn't feel cheep and I am shocked as how easy it is to use and how well it works. The non-stick surfaces help significantly with cleanup. Consider your counter/storage space as this is a sizable unit. Another great product with the Phillips name on it!" —ANTHONY W.

Price:$179.99 (originally $349.99)
63
amazon.com
A Jackery portable generator for 27% off
Promising review: "Bought this for a camping trip. I was nervous because I wanted to be able to blow up air mattresses and I didn't know the power draw of the blower motors. This unit will handle draws up to 300 watts, and shuts off if you exceed that. When it arrived, I charged it up fully, then did a test run on two queen-size air mattresses. I used the unit to inflate and deflate each. One motor only drew 145 W, and the other drew 95 W. After inflating and deflating each, I still had 94% charge remaining. Wow! Then, when our trip was rained out, we went to visit friends and needed the mattresses after all. This time, without recharging the unit again, I inflated three queen mattresses, then deflated them without any problem. When completed, I still had 82% of power remaining. Again, Wow! Then, back at home, I decided to run a test on something bigger. I plugged in my shop vac and turned it on. Well, that didn't fly, but it did test that the Jackery will turn itself off when you exceed its handling capacity. :) Overall, it was a good buy for my purposes." —JMG

Price:$219.99 (originally $299.99)
64
amazon.com
A seriously *stunning* The Drop slip dress for up to 40% off
Promising review: "Love this dress so much. It’s like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public. I pair a tank top over it and sneakers for a casual look. The slits are sexy without being overtly sexy and the material just hugs my curves with enough room to still move about." —Jordan

Price:$35.94+ (originally $54.90; available in sizes XXS–5XL and 21 colors)And shop up to 63% off The Drop dresses for more options!
65
Amazon
A fancy touchless forehead thermometer for 71% off
Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1

Price:$15.99 (originally $54.99)
66
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A "flossing toothbrush" for 36% off
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.

Price:$6.34 (originally $9.99)
67
amazon.com
A short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit for 58% off
Promising review: "TikTok did not steer me wrong! Ordering this again in another color and size!" —Jesse"I bought this in black and I love it. The material is soft and stretchy and super comfortable. Not see through at all. Doesn’t crotch you like other body suits. Snaps are super easy." —Reagan Knarr

Price: $14.69 (originally $35; available in women's sizes S–XXL and dozens of colors) Psst — you can score deals on a ton of other bodysuit styles, including tank tops, halters, and square necks!
68
amazon.com
A SodaStream starter bundle for 40% off
This kit includes: a sparkling water maker, two 60L Co2 cylinders, one Twin Pack Dishwasher safe bottles, and two 40 ml bubly drops flavors.

Promising review: "This is simple and easy to use. Helped to keep me hydrated with the flavor combos I can create. I recommend one if you are on the fence, like sparking water, or trying to quit soda. I spend less and can always make myself a quality beverage." —Eric

Price:$120.99 (originally $199.99; available in four colors)
69
amazon.com
A bottle of Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for 30% off
Check out a TikTok of the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray in action.

Promising review: "I rarely — I don't think ever — rave about a hair product, but this is an exception. I got it to smooth out the frizzies in my hair and it performed above and beyond my expectations. I'm not a fan of the price, but I'll keep buying it because it's worth it. I highly recommend this product!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $19.60 (originally $28)
70
amazon.com
A classic Levi's denim jacket for up to 45% off
Promising review: "I’ve been looking forever for a high-quality denim jacket with just the right amount of authentic fade but at an affordable price. I should have known to check out Levi’s first! This jacket is soft yet structured. The denim has a little personality and fade but still goes with everything. The fit is right on point. Seriously it doesn’t get much better than this!" —FitGirlInFlight

Price:$49.07+ (originally $89.50+; available in women's sizes XS–XL, 1X–4X, and 16 styles)FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!
71
amazon.com
A 10.25-inch Lodge cast-iron skillet that's 42% off
Cast-iron skillets may seem intimidating to first-time users, so check out our explainer on how to care for a cast iron before you buy to figure out whether it's the right cookware for you.

Promising review: "If you want to sear and brown meat, fish, etc., there's nothing better than a cast-iron skillet. This Lodge skillet was pre-seasoned, which takes a lot of work out of using it the first time. I don't believe there's a better production cast-iron skillet in the USA (maybe the world?) than the ones made by Lodge. You will be able to pass this baby along for several generations!" —Thomper

Price: $19.90 (originally $34.25)And! Don't forget to check out our picks for the best cast-iron skillets.
72
amazon.com
A box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks for 40% off
Just select "one-time purchase" instead of subscribe & save to activate the deal!Promising review: "I've used Hanacure for a while but they are so expensive. I just can't bring myself to buy them anymore. I ran across these and was so excited to try them! It does have a funky smell (reminds me of perm solution) but they worked excellent. My skin was very soft afterwards, and my pores looked way smaller. I see absolutely no difference in the effects of this mask and Hanacure. The only difference is the huge price tag Hanacure carries. Definitely worth the money!" —K. BellPromising review: "Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." —Erin Marple

Price:$13.80 (originally $30)
73
Amazon
A parent-beloved and award-winning Magna-Tiles construction set for 30% off
Promising review: "These are a lot of fun, my kids play with them for hours on end. I also enjoy playing with them. I think that they will be fun for years to come as well which is always awesome. Sometimes it seems kids' toys are only fun for the kids for a year but not these. They are a little expensive but totally worth it." —Galen H.

Promising review: "My kids never stop coming up with new ideas while playing with the Magnatiles. My husband and I end up finding ourselves playing with it with and without the kids. We started with a smaller amount and plan to increase the amount as the kids get more creative. Perfect birthday present, too!" —Caroline Colomb

Price:$34.99 (originally $49.99)
74
Amazon
A TP-Link Wi-Fi extender for 33% off
Promising review: "My neighbor is gracious enough to share her Wi-Fi but I don't get a great signal throughout my place... This was the perfect fix and super easy to install. Almost plug and play. I downloaded the tether app and connected the network to the extender then logged on to the new network and now have full signal through my place on every device I have on the network. 👍 All you need is the password to the desired network OR access to the router and you're in." —Bradley Martinez

Price:$29.99 (originally $44.99)
75
Amazon
A set of four reusable Stasher silicone bags bundle for 30% off
This bundle comes with (1) Half Gallon Bag (64 Fl Oz), (1) Stand-Up Mid (56 Fl Oz), (1) Sandwich Bag (18 Fl Oz), (1) Snack Bag (12 Fl Oz).

Promising review: "I've tried a LOT of reusable bags as there are a lot of options out there all using a variety of materials. The fabric ones just get gross over time. The vinyl ones are hard to clean and aren't usually dishwasher-safe. There are other silicone ones that need a separate rod to close them that you can easily lose. This one is the most simple and easy to use. No separate pieces to lose. Can withstand any temperature/microwave/dishwasher/whatever. And if they get gunky they are very easy to clean." —Megan A.

Price:$48.27 (originally $68.96; check out the rest of the Stasher line, which is up to 30% off!)
76
Amazon
A cotton knit duvet cover for up to 73% off
And if you're looking for a great duvet to fill this cover, here's a hypoallergenic option that reviewers love!

Promising review: "I have been looking for a terracotta jersey knit duvet cover forever and took a chance with this one. The color is great, a dark terra-cotta/rust color. It’s soft, but if I had to be nit-picky it isn’t as soft as other jersey knit fabrics I have felt. Shipping was surprisingly fast and the size was perfect for my queen bed. Overall I am happy with my purchase." —Sarah

Price: $17.30+ (originally $63.01+; available in three sizes and 30 colors)
77
amazon.com
A pair of cropped leggings for up to 52% off
Promising review: "Your search is over, these are the best yoga pants ever! After spending hours reading reviews, I ordered seven different pairs of yoga pants in different brands in my quest for the perfect pair. This is it — they look great, feel great, and have a great price. And, they feel buttery soft, I can’t stop touching them! They stayed in place perfectly while I lifted weights, did squats, etc. I LOVE these." —Wisegirl

Price:$15.99 (originally $29.99; available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 19 styles)
