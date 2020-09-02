Celebrities Clap Back Against Adam Carolla For Mocking COVID-19 Claims

Comedian Adam Carolla attempted to minimize the effects of COVID-19 and ended up getting a maximum amount of clapback from celebrities on Twitter.

It all started Tuesday night after the former “Man Show” host referred to people who are following suggested protocols for avoiding the coronavirus as “pussy’s.”

“Turns out the people dying from covid are old or sick or both,” Carolla said, seemingly referencing a misinterpretation of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, shared by President Donald Trump and others, that posits that many of the country’s 180,000 COVID-19 deaths were caused by preexisting conditions and not the disease alone.

Turns out the people dying from covid are old or sick or both. How many of you pussy's got played ? and who's going to get played the next time. — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) September 1, 2020

In actuality, the CDC data shows that among coronavirus-related deaths, 6% of the death certificates list COVID-19 as the sole cause of death and 94% list a variety of “additional conditions or causes” — some of which were chronic medical conditions, while others were common symptoms of coronavirus including respiratory failure, pneumonia and cardiac arrest.

Many people on Twitter, including actors Valerie Bertinelli, Bradley Whitford and George Takei, didn’t appreciate Carolla’s cutting comments.

I’m 60 and have asthma. Thanks for thinking it’s OK that I die. https://t.co/bzezfuXfix — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) September 2, 2020

180,000 dead. I know several of them. Not all were old or sick. This disease is ravaging our most vulnerable communities. People are risking their lives to care for them. My sister is a retired nurse. You’re a comedian using a pandemic to get attention for your stupid career. https://t.co/npOgjy51UI — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) September 2, 2020

Coronakarma is real, Adam. And you just tempted it to grab you by your pussy ass. https://t.co/HYvQw9vsn7 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 2, 2020

When people you used to respect show you they don’t understand science, common sense or how to spell “pussies”



Guy has a mild stroke.

Stumbles in front of a bus. Bus drags his body two blocks.

Died of a stroke.

Yep, makes sense. https://t.co/unCjwphcka — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) September 2, 2020

In other news, 56 year old guy apparently thinks he's in the category of "young".....? https://t.co/3ZsAstdo0Y — Arngrim (@Arngrim) September 2, 2020

Hey Adam, it’s your old pal Adam. I don’t make enough t-cells or pneumonia antibodies. My mom has Lupus. She’s helping us take care of our 5 and 1 year olds as my wife and I work from home. Stay well. https://t.co/OzAjzlzbgR — Adam Goldberg (@TheAdamGoldberg) September 2, 2020

My friend almost died. 49. Ventilator for 3 weeks. Lost 50 pounds. Said it was like crushed glass in his throat. Great physical condition and zero underlying conditions. 6 year old girl in FL just died. Healthy. We could go on and on. https://t.co/BBzxawlyfN — Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) September 2, 2020

What an ignorant, selfish, cruel, cowardly thing to say. Thump your chest tough guy. You sound just like Trump. Hope you’re proud. https://t.co/qnNwoeUzEl — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 2, 2020

Let me get my friend Brad's opinion on that, him being 44 and healthy.



Crap, should have gotten it before he died of COVID. https://t.co/wtPZ6FYaVs — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) September 2, 2020

Some people didn’t understand why Carolla seemed to have a problem with pussies.

For the millionth time, “pussy” is a wonderful thing. https://t.co/QFObyWi4Nu — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) September 2, 2020

1. This is eugenics shit

2. Imagine still using the word pussy as an insult in the year 2020 https://t.co/tZ8wmAAWim — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) September 2, 2020

Babe you created a product called “mangria” so that men could feel sufficiently masculine while...drinking sangria. Maybe you’re not the best arbiter of who is or is not a “pussy.” https://t.co/kWp8kX9mr3 — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) September 2, 2020

Others were rightfully concerned about Carolla’s grammar.

FYI - the plural of "p*ssy" is "p*ssies", not "p*ssy's". Example: "Don't be one of those arrogant p*ssies who decide they know more than actual experts who've been fighting a global pandemic for the last 8 months." https://t.co/U72nep7OVE — Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendonco) September 2, 2020

Some people didn’t know what to think ...

Says the guy with the medical degree from where, exactly?



It's a tough one, folks. Do we trust the guy whose show's primary selling point was girls jumping on trampolines, or qualified medical doctors? 🤔 https://t.co/eWA53O9BP8 — Jess Phoenix 🌋 (@jessphoenix2018) September 2, 2020

if you told me years ago that Jimmy Kimmel was “the thoughtful, considerate guy from The Man Show” I don’t know what I would have thought https://t.co/auRhHjUXkh — Seth Trueger (@MDaware) September 2, 2020

