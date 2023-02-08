Adam Devine Reveals Why He Spoke Out On Adam Levine's Cheating Scandal

Turns out, Adam Devine had “hundreds” of good reasons to address those cheating allegations leveled at Adam Levine last year.

Devine, beloved for his roles in “Workaholics” and the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, shared an Instagram post in September assuring his followers that he was not Levine, the lead singer of Maroon 5. At the time, Levine was embroiled in a media firestorm after a social media influencer said she had an affair with him, and two additional women claimed he sent them flirtatious messages.

Given Devine’s comedic background, fans may have assumed that his post was meant as a joke. However, the actor revealed this week that he had indeed been mistaken for Levine by countless people after an unidentified publication had used his name in a headline about the scandal.

“I’m not big in inserting myself into someone else’s drama,” Devine explained during Wednesday’s episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast. ”[But] I was getting so many people that were just DM’ing me being like, ‘How fucking dare you?’”

Listen to a snippet of Devine’s “Call Me Daddy” appearance via E! News below.

Adam DeVine is setting the record straight that is, in fact, not Adam Levine. pic.twitter.com/rc1e042KB1 — E! News (@enews) February 8, 2023

Confused, Devine said he looked up some of the Instagram users who’d sent the messages.

“I’m like: ‘This person does not follow me. They have not seen my movies,’” he recalled. “They truly were a Maroon 5 fan and now hate me on accident. I was getting legitimately hundreds of DMs.”

Levine, who has been married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo since 2014, responded to the allegations by admitting to “poor judgment,” but denied engaging in an extramarital affair. He and Prinsloo welcomed their third child last month.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” the musician said in September. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”