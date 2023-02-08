What's Hot

Desi Lydic Bursts Fox News’ Balloon Freakout With A Brutal Parody

Sarah Huckabee Sanders' 'Normal Or Crazy' Challenge Backfires Spectacularly

Debate Over Hunter Biden's Nudes Now Part Of The Congressional Record

Haunting New Titanic Footage Shows Where The Iceberg Was First Spotted

The Hidden Fees Joe Biden Wants To Eliminate Hit The Poor The Hardest

People Are Loving 1 Man In The Crowd During LeBron James' History-Making Shot

George Santos Said Biden SOTU Was ‘Gaslighting’ And You Know What Happened Next

Political Strategist Stings GOP Leadership With 'Mean Girls' Comparison

Democrats Win Control Of Pennsylvania House, End GOP Rule

'Maverick' Costar Says Tom Cruise Made Coolest Entrance Ever When They Met

Marjorie Taylor Greene Becomes Meme Of The Night For All The Wrong Reasons

Biden's State Of The Union Speech Shows This Isn't Your Father's Democratic Party

EntertainmentAdam Levineadam devine

Adam Devine Reveals Why He Spoke Out On Adam Levine's Cheating Scandal

The "Pitch Perfect" actor said he was "getting legitimately hundreds of DMs" from angry fans who had mistaken him for the Maroon 5 singer with a similar name.
Curtis M. Wong

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Turns out, Adam Devine had “hundreds” of good reasons to address those cheating allegations leveled at Adam Levine last year.

Devine, beloved for his roles in “Workaholics” and the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, shared an Instagram post in September assuring his followers that he was not Levine, the lead singer of Maroon 5. At the time, Levine was embroiled in a media firestorm after a social media influencer said she had an affair with him, and two additional women claimed he sent them flirtatious messages.

Given Devine’s comedic background, fans may have assumed that his post was meant as a joke. However, the actor revealed this week that he had indeed been mistaken for Levine by countless people after an unidentified publication had used his name in a headline about the scandal.

“I’m not big in inserting myself into someone else’s drama,” Devine explained during Wednesday’s episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast. ”[But] I was getting so many people that were just DM’ing me being like, ‘How fucking dare you?’”

Listen to a snippet of Devine’s “Call Me Daddy” appearance via E! News below.

Confused, Devine said he looked up some of the Instagram users who’d sent the messages.

“I’m like: ‘This person does not follow me. They have not seen my movies,’” he recalled. “They truly were a Maroon 5 fan and now hate me on accident. I was getting legitimately hundreds of DMs.”

Levine, who has been married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo since 2014, responded to the allegations by admitting to “poor judgment,” but denied engaging in an extramarital affair. He and Prinsloo welcomed their third child last month.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” the musician said in September. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Listen to Adam Devine’s full “Call Her Daddy” interview below.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Curtis M. Wong - Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community