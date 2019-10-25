Adam Devine And Chloe Bridges Get Engaged And He Has Jokes

Actors Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges announced Thursday that they’re engaged after years of dating.

Funnyman Devine, of the “Pitch Perfect” movies and Comedy Central’s “Workaholics,” wasn’t about to let the milestone occasion pass without a few jokes.

“She said yes!” he wrote on an Instagram photo showing the two glowing in happiness on a boat. “Well actually she said “ahh Adam” and then kissed me but I’m pretty sure that means YES!”

He praised his beloved for wanting to get old and wrinkly with him ― “I’m gonna look like a Saint Bernard” ― and vowed not to help preparing for the nuptials.

“Have fun planning the wedding,” he wrote. “I’ll be there for the cake tasting.”

Bridges, whose credits include “The Carrie Diaries,” “Pretty Little Liars” and “Insatiable,” praised her fiance’s butt and sense of humor, noting they had a connection from the moment they met five years ago.

“Let’s do this baby,” she wrote.

Devine, 35, and Bridges, 27, met on the set of “The Final Girls” in 2014, Us Weekly noted.