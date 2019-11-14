Adam DeVine Dunks On Himself, Chloe Bridges With Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Photo

While Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were probably still making out, actor Adam DeVine was crafting the best self-own in reference to his fiancée Chloe Bridges.

Earlier this week, images from a Los Angeles Clippers game surfaced online featuring Cabello and Mendes getting cutesy courtside.

Upon seeing that the two, who are often lip-to-lip, were wearing outfits eerily similar to outfits worn by DeVine and Bridges when they were courtside at a different basketball game, the “Pitch Perfect” actor had a hilarious idea.

In a photo composite, DeVine posted the image of himself and Bridges below one of Cabello and Mendes with the caption: “Month 4 of dating vs Year 4. #whoworeitbetter.”

Mendes appeared to appreciate the humor, commenting “lmfao incredible.” Bridges had a more existential response: “How do I already look like a parent at little league?”

Ah well, if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be looking into how one even gets courtside seats ... and how to find either a DeVine or a Mendes. (We’re not picky.)