Adam Devine's Mom Is Catfishing His Facebook Fans

Actor Adam Devine operates his own Twitter and Instagram accounts.

But his verified Facebook page? Not so much.

The “Pitch Perfect” star revealed on Monday’s broadcast of NBC’s “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” that he actually entrusts his mother with that online task ― and that she posts, in character, as him.

“She likes Facebook, and I don’t really like Facebook. Sorry, Mark [Zuckerberg]. You’re meddling too much, Mark,” joked Devine, who last week announced his engagement to fellow actor Chloe Bridges.

Devine said he’d told his mom to just admit that she runs the account on his behalf, but she was worried his fans would get annoyed.

”She will comment on photos as if it’s me,” he added, before recalling one particularly funny post she’d written regarding 4/20.

