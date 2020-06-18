“This is actually a thing Adam Driver said. He said he thought that both Han Solo and Leia were way too self-absorbed and into this idea of themselves as heroes to really be attentive parents in the way that a young and tender Kylo Ren really needed,” Grossman said.

(Wow, Kylo’s so deep into the dark side he’s got extra shade to throw around.)

Ultimately, Ben Solo does overcome the bad parenting, Skywalker’s assassination attempt and any unseen shenanigans from Snoke to turn back to the light, so maybe Han and Leia’s Force Ghosts shouldn’t be too hard on themselves. Sure, they helped create a “Star Wars” supervillain, but at least he had the love and respect of his co-workers. OK, Boomers?

After all, when it comes to flighty smuggler Han Solo, were the odds ever in favor of him being a good dad?