Adam Driver Reveals ‘Scary’ Comic-Con Experience That Means He’ll Never Return

Adam Driver’s turn as Kylo Ren in the most recent “Star Wars” films makes him instant royalty at any Comic-Con type of event.

But don’t expect to see him at one.

Driver told the BBC’s Graham Norton that he did a single event ― the 2015 San Diego Comic-Con, ahead of the release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ― and that was more than enough.

“Did you like that?” asked Norton.

“No,” replied Driver.

He said he was holed up in the hotel and told he couldn’t leave his room even for a cup of coffee.

If he did, he’d have to wear a costume mask to blend into the crowd.

“I opened my window, because I’d been in the room for 24 hours before this thing we were supposed to do, and then there was a band at the bottom of the building playing the ‘Star Wars’ theme on repeat because we were all staying in the hotel.”

“It was scary,” he said of the whole experience. “You show up and it’s 2,000 people who are just very devoted. It’s just a lot of energy.”

He ultimately called the experience “nice” but told Norton he won’t be going back.

“Only the once,” he said.