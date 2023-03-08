What's Hot

JJ Redick And Kendrick Perkins Yell In Bonkers Fight Over Race On ESPN

Ex-RNC Chair Rips ‘Reckless’ Montana GOP After His ‘Excommunication’

How Passengers Teamed Up To Restrain Man On Chaotic Flight

What Your Massage Therapist Knows About You After 1 Session

Keanu Reeves Reacts To Fungus-Killing Bacteria Being Named In His Honor

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Use Lilibet's 'Princess' Title For The First Time

Seth Meyers Torches Tucker Carlson With Magical Zinger About His Jan. 6 Gaslighting

I Stayed Home Rather Than Vacation With My Husband And Son. I Truly Don't Regret It.

New Trump Nickname Idea For DeSantis Gets The Airhorn From James Corden

This Country Banned TikTok — And Could Set A Precedent For The U.S.

5 Long COVID Myths We Need To Stop Believing

New York Mayor Asks Shops To Require Customers To Remove Masks Upon Entry

Entertainmentthe tonight showadam driver Air Jordans

Adam Driver Spent First Acting Check On Iconic Sports Item And Did Something Odd

The "65" star promised to bring his milestone purchase to "The Tonight Show" next time.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Adam Driver said Tuesday he spent part of his first big acting paycheck on Air Jordans ― and never wore them. (Watch the video below.)

Driver, the “White Noise” star now headlining the sci-fi dinosaur thriller “65,” told “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon that the job was on “Law & Order.” The episode seems to be from 2010, according to IMDb. That would be about five years before the Juilliard alum would begin starring in a series of “Star Wars” movies as Kylo Ren.

Driver explained his splurge, which was the only fun money he had left after paying rent.

“I don’t know why — well, I do know why. ’Cause I wanted a pair of Jordans and could never have ’em,” he said.

“I think I went and grabbed the first Jordans I could find,” he continued. “I couldn’t tell you even now what they are.”

Meanwhile, they sit on a shelf and Driver said he doesn’t even look at them and had no intention to collect them.

“I just wanted them,” he said. “I have them. They have dust on them.”

He agreed to bring the shoes to Fallon for his next appearance. “I won’t touch the dust,” the actor promised.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community