Adam Driver's Kylo Ren Goes Undercover As Nerdy Intern On 'Saturday Night Live'

“I haven’t been the best boss lately,” admits Kylo Ren. “I’ve been a little distracted by some personal drama.”

A voiceover explains: “Kylo killed his dad, cut his mentor in half, fired upon his mother’s spacecraft and is now obsessed with finding a young Jedi named Rey.”

Now he’s after a “fresh perspective.” But he’s a bit cranky as an intern, doesn’t like the rude stormtroopers, fries printers — and creams a disrespectful admiral (Beck Bennett) with a death stare. “Oh my God,” he says in fake concern. “Are you okay?”

“I made four new friends and only killed one of them” (with a light saber), he recounts when his intern stint is over. “I’d say that’s a pretty good start.”

Check out the last time Driver’s Kylo Ren went undercover on “SNL” here: