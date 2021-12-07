Shopping

How To Get Adam Driver's Après-Ski Look From 'House Of Gucci'

Cozy up with impossibly chic cable knit sweaters, puffy jackets and, of course, those iconic Gucci glasses.

Adam Driver (Maurizio Gucci) and Lady Gaga (Patrizia Reggiani) in "House Of Gucci."
Fabio Lovino
Much has been said about Lady Gaga’s fabulous costumes in “House Of Gucci,” but Adam Driver’s gorgeous looks as Maurizio Gucci need a moment. The overall styling emanates wealth and glamour, albeit in a slightly more subdued way than his more flamboyant counterparts. Not only do his costumes effortlessly convey his status, lifestyle and personal aesthetic, but they just so happen to be the perfect winter menswear inspiration.

Costume designer Janty Yates told the New York Times that almost all Driver’s clothing for the film was custom made by Savile Row and Zegna, including “suits, shirts, blazers, trousers, cashmere coats with velvet collars.” But there’s one look that has taken up permanent residence in our brains, and that’s Driver’s St. Moritz àpres-ski ensemble. The creamy, chunky knit paired with a chic snowsuit is dripping with timeless elegance, and is surprisingly easy to replicate at a wide range of price points.

Whether you’re hitting the slopes or not, there’s plenty of inspo to take from this iconic outfit. You can use it as a jumping off point for all winter styling, starting with soft neutrals, lush fabrics and, of course, statement glasses. Keep reading, because we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Maurizio Gucci-themed àpres-ski pieces to get you started. It’s a sexier look (and simpler to copy) than you might think.

A near-identical turtleneck sweater
Alex Mill
How beautiful is this luxurious, cozy sweater from Alex Mill? Mohair and merino yarn add to the richness of the style. Maurizio Gucci would absolutely rock it.

Get it from Alex Mill for $185.
A pair of tortoiseshell aviators
EyeBuyDirect
These aviators from EyeBuyDirect are a modern take on the classic vintage style that are as comfortable to wear as they are a fun addition to any winter look. You can't go wrong with this retro vibe.

Get them from EyeBuyDirect for $42.
A subtle crewneck
Old Navy
Made of textured cotton yarn, this Old Navy sweater is machine washable, making it just as convenient and low maintenance as it is stylish.

Get it from Old Navy for $44.99.
A sexy puffer coat
Asos
This smooth, ecru recycled puffer coat from Asos Design has a high neck and detachable hood for versatility and style.

Get it from Asos for $95.
A set of cargo ski pants
Amazon
If you tend to favor pants over a snowsuit, then these from TSLA are perfect. They're easy to fasten and release even while wearing gloves, and are designed to reduce heat loss while resisting wind and snow.

Get it from Amazon for $45.98.
A creamy pale taupe sweater
J.Crew
If you prefer a more lightweight layering piece that is still warm and cozy, check out this wool sweater from J.Crew.

Get it from J.Crew for $114.99.
A pair of real-deal Gucci aviator glasses
Neiman Marcus
Fully embody the look with a pair of Gucci glasses that are nearly identical to the pair Driver wears in "House of Gucci." It's unlikely that you'll regret the investment if you decide to treat yourself to a splurge.

Get them from Neiman Marcus for $420.
A soft classic cable-knit sweater
L.L. Bean
This L.L. Bean fisherman's sweater is a very close match to Driver's sweater, sans turtleneck. It's made of soft, organic cotton that will keep you warm on and off the slopes.

Get it from L.L. Bean for $89.
A sleek jumpsuit
Amazon
This Riyuiyele jumpsuit is not just incredibly stylish and cool, but it's all about performance and function. It is windproof, made to withstand tough conditions and customizable to height and different needs.

Get it from Amazon for $179.99.
