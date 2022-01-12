'Sorry, Crazies': GOP Lawmaker Dismantles Latest Right-Wing Conspiracy Theory

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Tuesday debunked a Capitol riot conspiracy theory backed by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that’s become increasingly popular in right-wing circles.

“I know this will break some hearts. For a few months, people like Tucker Carlson, MTG, Gaetz, and now Cruz have been ‘just asking questions’ about a man named Ray Epps,” Kinzinger wrote on Twitter, referring to Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Epps was seen on camera on Jan. 5, 2021, urging Donald Trump supporters to go into the U.S. Capitol, one day before the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.

“Some in the crowd chanted ‘fed fed fed,’” Kinzinger noted. “Why? Who knows, maybe they knew he was videoed talking about breaking into the Capitol the day before it was to happen and wanted to create distance?”

Because he wasn’t arrested ― and because he was initially on an FBI “wanted” list and then removed ― Carlson and others have suggested he’s an FBI operative and part of a “false flag” operation at the Capitol.

Cruz ― fresh off an appearance on Carlson’s show critics described as “groveling” to the Fox News host ― used his time during a hearing on Tuesday to ask an FBI official about Epps.

But Kinzinger wrote in a series of tweets that Epp has spoken with the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot and there’s another reason he was removed from the wanted list, never arrested and never charged:

4) He didn’t enter the Capitol on Jan 6, and was removed from the most wanted list because apparently he broke no laws. I’m pretty sure the FBI wouldn’t be dumb enough to put their own agent on a wanted list. Ray Epps has cooperated with the Jan 6 committee and we thank him — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) January 11, 2022

5) on the broader issue. Let’s say Ray was an agent (HE IS NOT), the premise is that one agent can gin up a crowd to insurrection. That isn’t saying much about the intelligence of your voters is it Ted? The rioters had formal education, owned businesses etc. they knew. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) January 11, 2022

6) An FBI informant is someone that is paid by or turned by law enforcement as they build broader cases. Informants are usually criminals that turn to save their own butt. An informant is not an agent. But Ted wants you to think it is. RAY is NO informant either. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) January 11, 2022

7) The narrative on Jan 6 has been that it’s first antifa, or patriots who love their country, maybe crisis actors, def false flag operatives, or now FBI agents. Take your pick. Truth is they were rioters incited by lies. And RAY is no fed. Just another misled man. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) January 11, 2022

“While it may break hearts, it’s true,” Kinzinger added. “So many are misled by so few. Just look up.”

Kinzinger also included a statement from a spokesperson for the committee... and added a note of his own aimed at Cruz: