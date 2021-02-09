GOP Lawmaker Urges Senate Republicans To Convict Trump In Powerful Op-Ed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is calling on his Senate counterparts to convict former President Donald Trump as the impeachment trial begins.

“Convicting Donald Trump is necessary to save America from going further down a sad, dangerous road,” Kinzinger, one of 10 Republicans who crossed party lines to vote in favor of impeachment during the House proceedings, wrote in The Washington Post on Monday.

Kinzinger slammed the former president for “four-plus years of anger, outrage and outright lies,” but said the most dangerous lie was his constant claim that the election was stolen.

“Of course it wasn’t,” Kinzinger wrote, “but a huge number of Republican leaders encouraged the belief that it was. Every time that lie was repeated, the riots of Jan. 6 became more likely.”

Kinzinger also said impeachment was “a chance to say enough is enough,” and warned that not convicting Trump could have repercussions in the years ahead:

“After all, the situation could get much, much worse — with more violence and more division that cannot be overcome. The further down this road we go, the closer we come to the end of America as we know it.”