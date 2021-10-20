Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) suggested his GOP colleagues in Congress would rather “go limp” than publicly oppose Donald Trump over the fear of losing their seats to an extremist lawmaker like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

“It’s really easy to convince yourself that you can’t make a difference speaking out loudly,” Kinzinger told Roll Call’s Heard on the Hill in an interview published Tuesday.

Advertisement

“The only thing that can happen is you lose, and you’ll be replaced by somebody like a Marjorie Taylor Greene,” he continued, referencing the Trump adoring, far-right, conspiracy theory-endorsing Georgia Republican. “And that’s how these people (in Congress) convince themselves, ‘Hey, the best thing I can do is go limp.’”

Kinzinger, one of the loudest critics of Trump in the GOP, admitted to at times wondering why he was one of only a handful of Republicans speaking out against the former president. He always thought the vote he’d sacrifice his political career for would be on something like Social Security reform, he said.

“But at the moment, I really truly utterly believe that our democracy is under siege,” Kinzinger added. “I truly believe that nobody else is coming. We have this sense as Americans that somebody else will come and save the day, because we always have.”