Donald Trump-supporting relatives of GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger wrote the Illinois Republican a letter slamming him for his criticism of the former president following the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

Kinzinger called for Trump to be removed from office following the violence, saying the ex-president was “unmoored, not just from his duty, but from reality itself.” Kinzinger later voted to impeach Trump for incitement of insurrection and called on Senate Republicans to convict the ex-president. Trump was acquitted Saturday after the special 67-33 majority required to convict was not reached.

In the handwritten missive published by The New York Times on Monday, Kinzinger’s family claimed he’d joined the “Devil’s Army” of “Democrats and the fake news media.”

“You should be very proud that you have lost the respect of Lou Dobbs, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Greg Kelly, etc., and most importantly in our book, Mark Levin and Rush Limbaugh and us!” his family added, referencing Fox News personalities and right-wing radio hosts.

KEVIN DIETSCH via Getty Images GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger received a letter from his Donald Trump-supporting relatives that criticized him for losing the support of pro-Trump Fox News personalities.

Kinzinger’s relatives later claimed it “is now most embarrassing to us that we are related to you.” “You have embarrassed the Kinzinger family name,” they said.

Kinzinger dismissed the letter, telling the Times that his relatives had been brainwashed by pro-Trump conservative churches.

“I hold nothing against them, but I have zero desire or feel the need to reach out and repair that,” he said. “That is 100 percent on them to reach out and repair, and quite honestly, I don’t care if they do or not.”

Kinzinger earlier this year launched a political action committee to take on the pro-Trump factions of the GOP.