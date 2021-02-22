POLITICS

GOP Rep. Mocks Critics On The Right For 'Censure Frenzy' Over Trump Impeachment

The person with the most votes wins, the Illinois lawmaker explains.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) blasted critics who are upset that he joined nine other Republicans in voting to impeach former President Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection.

The Will County Republican Party in his state announced Saturday that its central committee had voted to censure Kinzinger for the impeachment vote. The group also claimed he was attacking all Trump voters.

On Sunday, Kinzinger took to Twitter to explain his side:

Last month, Kinzinger announced he had launched a political action committee called Country First, which aims to take on Trump loyalists, racists and conspiracy-mongers within the GOP. He heard from numerous supporters online:

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Politics and Government Republican Party Adam Kinzinger Impeachment Of Donald Trump Censure