Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Reality Check: 'Commie' Infrastructure Funds Built Highways

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Saturday slapped down colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), reminding her that federal infrastructure funds she called “communist” built the nation’s highway system.
Greene viciously slammed the 13 House Republicans (including Kinzinger) who voted to pass the Biden administration’s $1.2 trillion Infrastructure and Jobs Act Friday.
She claimed in a tweet late Friday after the vote that they “handed over their voting cards ... to pass Joe Biden’s Communist takeover of America via infrastructure.”
She named all 13 Republicans — with their phone numbers in a separate tweet — in the bipartisan effort. (Some on Twitter said they were grateful for the list so they could call in their thanks.)
A later tweet by Greene characterized the infrastructure package as “socialist,” not communist.
Kinzinger schooled Greene on “communism” and the American government’s role in helping to build a nation.
“Infrastructure=communism is a new one,” Kinzinger mocked. Republican President Dwight D. “Eisenhower’s interstate system should be torn up or else the commies will be able to conveniently drive! Red Dawn in real life,” he quipped.
He also mocked Greene for putting the word “Republicans” in quotes. Apparently, he noted in a following tweet, only those who believe in “Jewish space lasers” that sparked California wildfires (a pet conspiracy theory of Greene’s) — and roads —can be “real” Republicans.
Others jumped in on the slam — and thanked Kinzinger for his vote.